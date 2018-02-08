Pregnant couple's transport stolen days before due date

Have you seen this boat? It was stolen last night outside of the Noosa Yacht Club from a couple who are due to give birth in less than two days.

THIEVES have stolen a pregnant couple's tinny and cut off their access to the mainland, just days before the woman is due to give birth.

Noosa North Shore resident Polly Clark is 39 weeks pregnant, and said the boat she and her partner use to travel across the Noosa River was stolen from outside the Noosa Yacht Club last night.

"It is our only means of transport back and forth," Ms Clark said.

"I'm due on Friday, I am 39 weeks pregnant so we need to get our boat back.

"We were staying with my parents (in Noosaville last night). We pulled the boat up at the Noosa Yacht Club and left it there overnight, and it was stolen from the Yachtie at 7.40 that night.

"Once we got back there in the morning it was gone and we were wondering what happened.

"We spoke to the guys at the Yachtie, they looked at the CCTV footage and they've seen it was a group of guys who'd taken it at 7.40pm."

Ms Clark said footage appears to show a group of people removing the boat from the jetty in the cover of darkness.

Unfortunately this isn't the first time the couple have had a boat stolen, after their smaller tinny was stolen by a group of teenagers last year.

"This is the second time it's happened," Ms Clark said.

"The first one got stolen from the North Shore on our side of the river. That was stolen by a group of kids. We got it back, it was in pieces but we got it back.

"I don't think it's kids this time, it's probably men."

Ms Clark said since alerting the community to the stolen tinny on Facebook this morning, people have contacted her with possible sightings and offered use of their boats.

"People have contacted us and offered us their tinnies, because they know I'm about to have a baby," she said.

"I like how our community comes together."

Ms Clark said she now has to spend the rest of the week with her parents in Noosaville while waiting to go in to labour.

"It's the worst possible timing," she said.

"Ideally I would like to have been home, but it's not the case now."

Anyone with information can contact Noosa Police, Police Link on 13 14 44 or Ms Clark on 0438 001 235.