Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Predator Part 1: Key to my heart
Crime

PREDATOR: Listen to episode 1 here

Michelle Gately
by
22nd Apr 2019 1:00 AM

On April 22, 1999, Keyra Steinhardt is attacked and killed as she walked home from school in Rockhampton.

Detectives get a once-in-a-lifetime break in the case and have their prime suspect in custody just hours later. But then things stall.

He won't talk, so for two weeks hundreds of people search for the 9-year-old girl.

This crime rocked a small community, but it's just the first horrifying discovery about the man who became Queensland's first convicted serial killer.

 READ THE EXCLUSIVE STORY AND SEE PHOTOS HERE. 

More Stories

editors picks keyra steinhardt leonard john fraser predator podcast

Top Stories

    Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

    premium_icon Butt-eating Gympie turtle sparks litterbug outrage

    News 'You'd think smokers would be minding their p's and q's a little bit more closely, especially given they're upset about the legislation already.'

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    premium_icon PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    Crime It's been 20 years since Treasa Steinhardt saw her daughter

    • 22nd Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Tireless Gympie volunteer up for top Queensland gong

    premium_icon Tireless Gympie volunteer up for top Queensland gong

    News He's helped raise over $370K for Gympie Hospital.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:30 AM
    Law career beckons for gifted Gympie graduate

    premium_icon Law career beckons for gifted Gympie graduate

    News Callum becomes the fifth member of his family to graduate from USC.