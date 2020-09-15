Precinct’s renewal gains pace with plan for gym expansion

Map of proposed new home for the growing business.

Map of proposed new home for the growing business.

POPULAR Gympie gym The Real Body Movement is hoping to have a real building movement with plans revealed for the business to shift up the road.

Co-founder Fiona Keable, who opened the gym with husband Matt three years ago, said the new building offered triple the space.

WINNER: Gympie gym wins nailbiting people's choice race

The application, if approved by Gympie Regional Council, would allow the gym to move from its home at 19 Tozer St to Shop 2, 11-17 Tozer St.

Waiting list as new Gympie school prepares to expand

“We can offer more (programs) up there as well,” Mrs Keable said.

“It’s pretty exciting.”

It would give them some more exposure thanks to its prominent location opposite the Mary Valley Rattler.

Map of proposed new home for Gympie Real Body Movement Gym.

“We have grown primarily through word of mouth,” Mrs Keable said.

“The area we’re in is one that’s been slowly developing.

“It would be really nice to see that street have some really nice street appeal.”

Tozer Street will soon be home to Gympie’s first microbrewery and is already undergone some significant renewal thanks to the Mary Valley Rattler and the opening of the cafe at the old station.

The distance moved might be small, but it would still be a big shift for the business.

It would enable the gym to host more classes along with its popular customised training.

“We can only run one group session at a time (right now),” Mrs Keable said.

Not only would this answer the clear demand for this already expressed by members, but it would help them attract new clients too.

Fiona and Matt Keable say the new space in Tozer Street would open up a several options for the popular gym. Picture: Shane Zahner

Mrs Keable said if things ran smoothly, they hoped to be up and running at the new site by December or January.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

The site the business wants to move in to is vacant and sits next to Wide Bay Hydraulics, which runs out of the rest of the building’s ground floor.

There are 33 parking spots at the back of the building and eight more in Tozer St.

The gym’s earliest fitness class starts at 5.30am, and the latest at 7.30pm.