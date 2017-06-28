24°
News

Pre-schoolers can use smartphones but can't tie shoes

Chris Honnery | 28th Jun 2017 6:35 AM
Andrew Morgan GLA181114BREA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PRE-SCHOOLERS are more likely to be able to use a smartphone than tie their own shoelaces as parents increasingly outsource what was once a basic life skill.

Working mums and dads are struggling to keep up with teaching their kids basic life skills and children as old as eight can't tie up their shoes.

But now the foot experts are picking up the slack. Shoelace tying lessons are being held to help five to eight-year-olds learn the tips and tricks of the simple bow knot.

An international survey of 2200 mothers in Australia, New Zealand, the US and Europe showed how children's motor skills like tying shoelaces or riding a bike were being ­superseded by tech savvy.

The study, by internet security company AVG, showed more children can play a computer game than ride a bike.

About 19 per cent of children aged two to five could use a smartphone, compared with 9 per cent who could tie their laces.

Athletes Foot manager at Orion Springfield Central, Ben Davis, said knotting shoelaces was a simple motor function that children should be learning from an early age to give them a sense of independence. If schools require lace up shoes, kids can feel self-conscious.

Research has shown that preschoolers were more likely to be able to use a smartphone than tie their own laces.

Childcare centre staff encourage parents to make the time to teach their children how to tie their laces as it is a great bonding experience.

"Most preschoolers have shoes with velcro or slip-on shoes," Lucy Cook director of Amaze Childcare Centres said.

"We like to leave lace tying to parents although I have provided helpful hints on our Facebook page.

"It is a skill that is needed for school because it takes up a lot of time if the teacher is tying 25 pairs of shoelaces regularly throughout the school day."

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks education preschool

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

A CITY drenched in culture, Brisbane is again flaunting an arts and culture events calendar fit for a queen.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Council threatens farmer with $180,000 fine over campsite

Council threatens farmer with $180,000 fine over campsite

A DAIRY farmer family of more than 60 years faces a David and Goliath battle with council, facing fines and demands that will cripple their business.

Hartwig echoes Perrett's warning to Gympie council

Glen Hartwig and Dan Stewart deep in conversation.

Having the Mayor and CEO as gatekeepers is also dangerous: Hartwig

REVEALED: Sneak peek at today's budget

Gympie Regional Council will vote to adopt the 2017/18 budget today.

What's in the budget for you this year?

Lights in the sky? Local spots UFO above Gympie

SPOTTED: An object very similar to what this Gympie man saw on Sunday morning.

Did you spot something strange over Gympie skies?

Local Partners

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

If you see smoke on the Cooloola Coast, don't panic

Rockhampton fires

Burn-off planned for Cooloola Recreationa Area

Specialists to speak in Gympie at free horse seminar

Dr Nerida Richards.

The seminars are free but limited seats are available.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

MARIAH Carey has walked into controversy during a publicity tour of Israel, where she is promoting a new partnership with a local skincare line.

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

Aussie comedian: 'I was given a 7% chance of living'

Comedian Fiona O'Loughlin

‘Oh my god, you’re alive?'

Wonder Woman sequel underway

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

IT’S no surprise plans are already underway for Wonder Woman 2.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

GRAZING OR SMALL CROPS

Glastonbury 4570

Rural 0 0 $470,000

Located in the Glastonbury district, approx 15 kilometres from Gympie Southside, this 191 acre, (77.3 hectare) property, held by the one owner for many years, is...

RENOVATING OPPORTUNITY

74 Randwick Road, Monkland 4570

House 2 1 AUCTION

Acting under instructions of the Court Appointed Trustees for sale we would like to submit 74 Randwick Road, Monkland to Public Auction on 15th July 2017 at 3pm...

2 homes in 1!

2 Rosewood Court, Southside 4570

House 6 3 3 $399,000!

Love to have your cake and eat it too? Well who wouldnt! And with this great property that has two separate modern dwellings under the one roof, you can do just...

5 ACRES AND OWN CRICKET PITCH - HOWZAT!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $489,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

so many options! you get 2 choose!

63 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $295,000!

So many opportunities and choices to do what your heart desires with this wonderful property. Here is a checklist to put you in the picture. 1. Classic 1920s...

Elegance, Lifestyle, Luxury on 5 Acres with Town Water

322 Old Maryborough Rd, Araluen 4570

House 5 2 5 $890,000

The statement is made right from the front entry, you know you are about to see something special. The long white pebbled driveway meanders through this gentle...

PICTURE PERFECT ACREAGE

83 Neusavale Road, Wolvi 4570

House 3 2 4 Expression of...

Situated on 3.3 fully fenced, level acres is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a picture perfect location. This home features a new extra large kitchen with...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 Auction

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

WHAT A LIFESTYLE!

380 Shadbolt Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 5 $479,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the sought after south easterly side of Gympie. The fully fenced 13.84ha property offers something for everyone...

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

72 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $275,000

Welcome to 72 Horseshoe Bend Gympie! This neat and tidy recently renovated Queenslander is set on a 1012m2 fully fenced flood free block! Within walking distance...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!