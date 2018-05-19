Pre-sale tickets surge as Gympie locals join 2018 Show fun

PICTURESQUE: Showgoers enjoy the thrills of Sideshow Alley on Day 2 of the 2018 Gympie Show.

A SIGNIFICANT increase in pre-ticket sales saw huge numbers filing through the gates for Day 2 of the Gympie Show yesterday.

Traffic backed all the way up to the Exhibition Rd - Bruce Highway traffic lights at various stages throughout the morning as locals and travellers looked to make the most of the Show holiday.

Gympie District Show Society president Graham Engeman said pre-ticket sales had seen a huge boost compared to last year's figures.

"We were absolutely hammered this morning; we had long lines to get in which is a challenge we have to address and (improve) for next year,” Mr Engeman said.

"That probably reflected the fact that up until last night the pre-sale tickets had exceeded last year by five times.

"They are amazing numbers.

Yesterday was probably on a standard with most other years, so we had five-odd thousand, a little shy of 6000 yesterday, which is also really good.”

On the static traffic lines outside the Showgrounds' main entrance, Mr Engeman said the Gympie region's recent population growth had had outdated the current set up.

He said upgraded venue access should be at the forefront of future plans for both the show society and Gympie Regional Council.

"I've had a yarn to the mayor, we'll look at opening up some extra gating on the Ramsey Rd side.

"People can come in even today through what's called the cattle gate, but people probably don't realise because the traditional entrance is on Exhibition Rd.

"With a growing population and the lights and improvements to Southside, means (people) on Exhibition Rd are left swinging in the breeze.

"We've got to get Ramsey Rd in a different spot so we can get (people) in quicker.”

Mr Engeman said the Show was one of Gympie's most important social events.

"Why do people move to Gympie? Because it's relaxed, pleasant ... and it's good for families bringing up their kids.

"That's exactly what the Show is all about.

"Most of us have been here a while. You can't go far without saying g'day to someone and have a chat.

"It is what you make of it, you can spend what you like or spend nothing more than the gate entry.

"People are walking around and they've got smiles on their faces once they're in. It might be a pain to get in but once they are they're relaxed and they're having a great time.

"There's plenty to see and do.”

The 2018 Gympie Show wraps up today, with plenty of unmissable action still to come.