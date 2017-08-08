Pre-Muster party planned for Mary St

GET IN THE SWING OF THINGS: Lauren Vernon (left) and Samantha Williams at last year's Pre Muster festivities on Mary St.

MARY St will once again host the pre-Muster street party on August 23, as Gympie gears up for the biggest event of the year.

KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE GYMPIE MUSTER BY CLICKING HERE.

Street party organiser Tony Goodman said the event would bring the Muster into the heart of Gympie.

"It's a great chance to get Mary St involved once again,” Mr Goodman said.

"There will be shops dressing up the windows, hay bales into the street, (and) trees will be redressed in Mary St to a bit more of a Muster feel.”

The event will be a day-time affair, with festivities from 10am.

"It's a daytime one, not night time. (There will be) buses coming in from the Muster site,” Mr Goodman said.

"Centre stage will have some good local bands, (and there will be) buskers in the street.

"There will be a bit of colour going on.

"There will be Muster shop specials from the traders as well.”

Shuttle buses will run from various locations to the muster site to make this year's event more accessible than every one before.

Muster buses will run daily from Thursday, August 24, to Sunday, August 27.

There will be pick-up and drop-off in Nambour, Maroochydore, Caloundra, Noosa and Cooroy.

Shuttle buses will run daily from Gympie to the Muster site.

To view the timetable, visit: www.muster.com.au