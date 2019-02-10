Prayer Breakfast speaker one of world's most inspirational

MEMBERS of the Gympie region are invited to join Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional councillors at the 2019 Mayoral Prayer Breakfast.

The event will be held on Friday, February 22, from 6:30am in the Pavilion at Gympie Showgrounds.

This year's event will include keynote speaker and transformational coach Lisa McInnes-Smith.

Lisa has 30 years of professional speaking experience and is recognised among the top inspirational speakers in the corporate world. She has spoken to over two million people in 27 countries.

Lisa's gift of communication has been further recognised through her induction into the

international Speaker Hall of Fame; the first Australian to achieve this recognition.

Lisa comes from a family of sporting achievers, and with tertiary studies in Sports Psychology, Lisa passionately sought to identify the attributes that separate peak performers from the rest.

During this process, Lisa set a goal to positively impact the lives of one million Australian teenagers. In the eight years it took to achieve her goal, Lisa regularly spoke in schools and to youth groups.

Mayor Mick Curran said he is looking forward to hearing Lisa's story, which will inspire many members of the Gympie community to aspire to greatness in all aspects of their lives.

"It's really inspiring to hear positive stories from everyday Australians who have managed incredible things. Lisa's story will be one we can find inspiration from and apply in our own occupation.

"The Mayoral Prayer Breakfast isn't about council or policy, but about coming together and saying

thanks for what we have”.

Tables of eight are available for $150, or $20 for individual tickets.

All tickets include tea, coffee, and a hot breakfast.

Tickets for the breakfast will be available at https://www.qtix.com.au/gcc/event/gcc_prayer_breakfast_19.aspx