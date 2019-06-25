'Pray for victory': MP throws support behind Folau

FEDERAL Member for Dawson George Christensen has taken to social media to urge his followers to donate to Israel Folau's new fundraising campaign.

In a post on his official Facebook page this morning, Mr Christensen called on the public to: "Donate if you can. If you can't, pray for victory in the courts."

The post has already attracted hundreds of reactions and has been shared 50 times.

Australian rugby star Israel Folau. Nev Madsen

Folau, a former Wallabies star, was sacked by Rugby Australia earlier this year over a social media post in which he suggested drunks, homosexuals and atheists would go to hell.

His GoFundMe campaign set up for supporters to help raise $3 million to pay his legal fees has since been shut down after amassing more than $750,000 in donations.

The Australian Christian Lobby has since launched its own fundraising campaign, kick-started with a $100,000 pledge.

Mr Christensen said in shutting down Folau's campaign, GoFundMe had "succumbed to the anti-Christian bandwagon".

"Forget the distractions the media and the Left are coming at you with," he said.

"This is not about how much a former rugby player earns or even about sexuality. It is about the right of people of faith to express the values of their faith publicly and not be targeted by their employers or by government for doing so. And it affects us all.

George Christensen votes for the seat of Dawson in the 2019 election. Friday 17 May 2019. Emma Murray

"If employers or governments can target Christians and penalise them because of what they believe then all is lost for liberty and freedom."

