Pray for rain: Gympie community needs you

DIVINE INTERVENTION: Dean Comerford is hoping a little prayer can bring Gympie the rain it so desperately needs. Jacob Carson

WHETHER you believe in the power of prayer or not, there's a place in Memorial Park for you this week alongside a community desperately seeking some relief as they pray for rain.

Led by pastor Dean Comerford, of the Gympie Minister's Network, the group prayer is not the city's first cry for divine intervention when it comes to rainfall.

Jokingly labelled as the cause of the region's two last back to back floods after he prayed for rain at a council meeting, Pastor Comerford group prayer is very powerful.

"We're praising God for the rain we got this past week,” the pastor said.

"Our region has been very dry for a long time, but people have been praying and God has sent rain. Join us as we praise God for this great start and pray for more rain to fall, as well as for a good summer of rain to come our way.

"Corporate prayer is powerful and previous time of prayer have been followed by rain, so please plan to come to at least one of these prayer times.”

Following a previous group prayer sessions in Gympie the pastor said they received a week of small daily rain amounts, which he worried was not enough.

But a weather-worn farmer he bumped into described it to him as the "perfect tonic."

"All the little bits of rain are perfect - if we received 100mm of rain at once it would be too much," the grateful farmer told him.

"I'm not a rain doctor, but I realise that God's work says if we are trying to humble ourselves he has the ability to bless us," the pastor explained.

"Every time we prayed - an appropriate amount of rain has come in the next couple of weeks.

"God has responded to our prayers.

"Some people will think it's mumbo jumbo but I'm happy to stand in the park tomorrow and seek God's face."

To join the communal Pray for Rain session, join the community at Memorial Park tomorrow between 7.30 - 8am and 5.30-6pm.

The session is a combined churches initiative led by the Gympie Minister's Network.