Praise heaped on Kyrgios after latest grand gesture

NOTORIOUS tennis brat Nick Kyrgios found new-found respect with his inspirational fundraising efforts in the wake of Australia's devastating bushfires last summer.

Now, the player infamous for his temper tantrums on court has again shown his 'Nice Nick' side by extending a helping hand to cash-strapped Gold Coast junior lifesavers.

The Canberra-based world No. 40 recently answered a plea for help from the Surfers Stingrays Swimming Club, which raises funds for Surfers Paradise Nippers.

"A few months ago we sent a letter to Nick Kyrgios asking for some assistance to help with our Covid 19 fundraising problems," the club said in a Facebook post on Monday.

"We kindly asked if he had anything he could donate towards our Nippers.

"It was a rough throw at the stumps … but last week a parcel arrived at the Surf Club by special delivery. Well our favourite tennis player is now Nick …"

Kyrgios sent the club a signed black and pink t-shirt like he wore at this year's Australian Open, shorts, a signed cap and 'good luck with your fundraising' message.

"Nick also paid for the postage as he wrote and signed the package," the chuffed Stingrays said.

"We will get everything framed and auction this valuable donation. NICK YOU'RE A CHAMPION."

Kyrgios in action at this year’s Australian Open. Pic: Michael Klein

The Stingrays also offered to shout Kyrgios a beer at the surf club if he's ever on the Gold Coast.

Renowned for meltdowns and dummy spits that would make even original tennis 'superbrat' John McEnroe blush, Kyrgios won new fans with his bushfire fundraising efforts during this year's Australian Open in Melbourne.

He offered to donate $200 from every ace he served and ended up raising more than $90,000 for the appeal.

World No.15, Russian Karane Khachanov, used an interview this week to defend Kyrgios as 'a good person'.

"He is a good person in my opinion" Khachanov told Tennisnet.

"We were circuit partners when we were younger. We are from the same generation and we know each other well. To some it may seen crazy on court, but outside it is very calm (with Kyrgios).

"Sometimes there may be some problems with him, maybe he has to deal with a lot of internal pressure… Anyway, he is responsible for his actions, but I will not judge whether they are good or bad," Khachanov said.

Originally published as Praise heaped on Kyrgios after latest grand gesture