Practice helps Gympie economy

CELEBRATION: Dr Todd and Carolina Gignac from Cooloola Family Chiropractic are happy to be celebrating the practice's second birthday.

IT'S Cooloola Family Chiropractic's second anniversary and during that time they've been sharing the love.

"We love Gympie and feel very blessed to live and practice here,” says Carolina Gignac, who owns the practice with husband Dr Todd Gignac.

Dr Todd and Carolina are not only passionate about the physical health and well-being of Gympie, but they understand the importance of nurturing a healthy local economy.

"It is the duty of each and every one of us as members of this community to support our locally owned businesses,” Carolina said.

"If there is something that we can't find locally, then we search for Australian made. It is simple.”

They are proud of the fact that they support over 40 local businesses for all of the ins and outs of their practice, from their business cards, to the framed wall posters, the ink in their printer, to the vacuum that they use, and everything in between.

And they encourage other locals to do the same.

"Spend purposefully and thoughtfully and support local families by shopping in locally owned stores.

"Everybody wins,” Carolina said.

Originally from San Diego in California, Dr Todd and his family moved to Australia in 2009.

First practicing in Bundaberg and then in Adelaide, the Gignac family realised Queensland is where they really wanted to be, but weren't sure where they wanted their family to relocate to.

So they did what any Aussie family would do and purchased a caravan and travelled around Australia looking for the perfect place to live.

Gympie turned out to be everything they wanted.

"Everything about our move here and setting up our chiropractic practice came together perfectly like it was meant to be,” recalls Dr Todd.

For the past two years, Dr Todd has been busy caring for people within the Gympie community and gaining a reputation as not just a great family chiropractor but as a respected educator and public speaker.

"He works endlessly to educate, motivate, and inspire the people around him to live better lives through optimal health,” Carolina said.

The practice also sponsor a number of local sportsmen and women, of all ages, helping them to achieve peak performance results.

They also like to be involved with the sporting community and Carolina is passionate about helping clients reach their full potential.

Cooloola Family Chiropractic has grown to employ another fantastic chiropractor, Dr Andrew Timbs, who is also passionate about the health of the community.

The practice has started the much-anticipated community health event called Dinner with the Doc in Gympie.

This free monthly event brings members of the community together to hear a message about health while they enjoy a beautiful meal.