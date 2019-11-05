Powerful thirst for bourbon seals Gympie man’s fate

A YOUNG Gympie man who stole more than $330 worth of alcohol from two hotels has been ordered to serve 80 hours of community service.

Hayden James Walker, 20, pleaded guilty in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing cartons of Woodstock bourbon and cola cans from The Australian Hotel bottle shop and The Phoenix Hotel bottle shop in August and September.

Walker was captured on CCTV footage walking into The Australian Hotel bottle shop at 5.49pm on August 14 where he stole two 10-packs of Wild Turkey 101 before running out of the store, the court was told. The cost of restitution was $115.98.

A month later on September 15, Walker entered The Phoenix Hotel bottle shop at 6.34pm where he stole a carton of Woodstock bourbon and cola cans before fleeing the store.

Four days later Walker entered The Phoenix Hotel bottle shop and stole another carton of Woodstock bourbon and cola cans.

He attended the Gympie police station on October 13 where he admitted to officers he had stolen the alcohol.

Walker said he was hanging out with the wrong people at the wrong time.

“I’m trying to get my life back on track,” he said.

“ … which means doing the right thing. I’m trying to find work.”

Walker breached a good behaviour bond prompting magistrate Chris Callaghan to issue a tougher sentence for his crimes.

“Under the circumstances I am going to offer you community service instead of just paying a fine,” Mr Callaghan said.

Walker was ordered to do 80 hours of community service within the next 12 months.

Walker is already doing community service for other offences, but the community service is accumulated.

He was ordered to pay $339.80 to SPER which will go to The Phoenix Hotel ($224) and The Australian Hotel ($115.90).

No convictions were recorded.