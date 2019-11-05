Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hayden James Walker, 20, of Gympie.
Hayden James Walker, 20, of Gympie.
News

Powerful thirst for bourbon seals Gympie man’s fate

Philippe Coquerand
5th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gympie man who stole more than $330 worth of alcohol from two hotels has been ordered to serve 80 hours of community service.

Hayden James Walker, 20, pleaded guilty in the Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday to stealing cartons of Woodstock bourbon and cola cans from The Australian Hotel bottle shop and The Phoenix Hotel bottle shop in August and September.

Walker was captured on CCTV footage walking into The Australian Hotel bottle shop at 5.49pm on August 14 where he stole two 10-packs of Wild Turkey 101 before running out of the store, the court was told. The cost of restitution was $115.98.

A month later on September 15, Walker entered The Phoenix Hotel bottle shop at 6.34pm where he stole a carton of Woodstock bourbon and cola cans before fleeing the store.

Four days later Walker entered The Phoenix Hotel bottle shop and stole another carton of Woodstock bourbon and cola cans.

He attended the Gympie police station on October 13 where he admitted to officers he had stolen the alcohol.

Walker said he was hanging out with the wrong people at the wrong time.

“I’m trying to get my life back on track,” he said.

“ … which means doing the right thing. I’m trying to find work.”

Walker breached a good behaviour bond prompting magistrate Chris Callaghan to issue a tougher sentence for his crimes.

“Under the circumstances I am going to offer you community service instead of just paying a fine,” Mr Callaghan said.

Walker was ordered to do 80 hours of community service within the next 12 months.

Walker is already doing community service for other offences, but the community service is accumulated.

He was ordered to pay $339.80 to SPER which will go to The Phoenix Hotel ($224) and The Australian Hotel ($115.90).

No convictions were recorded.

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How 2 Gympie teachers wound up with share in Vow and Declare

        premium_icon How 2 Gympie teachers wound up with share in Vow and Declare

        News GYMPIE’S own Melbourne Cup favourite, Vow and Declare has come a long way since Gympie State High School principal Anthony Lanskey first put his Cup bets on.

        9 places you can catch the Cup in Gympie tomorrow

        premium_icon 9 places you can catch the Cup in Gympie tomorrow

        News From live-streamed action to three course meals...there are plenty of options to...

        Man accused of violent Gympie CBD assault appears in court

        premium_icon Man accused of violent Gympie CBD assault appears in court

        News The man accused of a violent CBD assault in Gympie has faced court today.

        Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife

        premium_icon Restaurants, builders, chicken stores among 92 in strife

        Business Almost 100 businesses were put into liquidation