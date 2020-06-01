Powerful image of protester goes viral

Police cars were blown up, windows were smashed and graffiti that levelled threats against American police officers were seen across the US over the weekend as the country's protests continued.

The turbulence sparked by the death of George Floyd - an African American man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes - shook not only the streets of New York and Los Angeles, but dozens of smaller communities such as Fargo, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Peaceful protests involving tens of thousands of people on Saturday gave way, in some places, to violence, with police vehicles torched, stores emptied and objects hurled at officers.

But one particularly powerful photo went viral, showing an African-American woman kneeling in front of armed police.

The protester knelt in front of San Jose Police officers during a protest on East Santa Clara Street in San Jose, California over the weekend.

The photo was captured by Dai Sugano, a photojournalist at The Mercury News who has also captured many scenes of the increasingly violent protests and looting following Floyd's death.

Elsewhere, the police response varied from restrained to aggressive, with officers at times firing tear gas and rubber bullets. Police and peaceful protesters alike pleaded for a stop to violence, saying it weakened calls for justice and reform.

Pictures showed the aftermath of the horrific and violent protests.

Workers haul away the broken front window of a Bank of America branch in Lower Manhattan. Picture: Kathy Willens

A police car burns after protesters marched to the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. Picture: Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

Shattered glass hangs from the doorway of a 7-Eleven store in Chicago. Picture: Charles Rex Arbogast

A protester rides past a burning police car during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department. Picture: Wilfredo Lee

Demonstrators paint on the CNN logo during a protest in Atlanta. Picture: Mike Stewart

A man looks at the broken windows at a Pittsburgh Starbucks. Picture: Gene J. Puskar/AP

A burned-out and abandoned New York City Police vehicle. Picture: Kathy Willens

A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles. Picture: Ringo H.W. Chiu

A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping centre during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Picture: Mark J. Terrill/AP

A man passes a burnt-out bank in La Mesa, California. Picture: Gregory Bull

A man rides through an emptied Kmart in Minneapolis. Picture: John Minchillo

People work outside a damaged courthouse. Picture: Jeff Chiu/AP