Powerful Christmas spirit touched hundreds in Gympie region

COMMUNITY SPIRIT SHINES: 20 families were "adopted” in the region at Christmas, 50 struggling individuals were given care parcels and 130 food hampers were distributed in Gympie.

Letter to the Editor from St Vincent de Paul

THE Gympie Region has once again given their support by donating generously to our 2017 Christmas Appeal.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul Qld, St Patrick's Conference, Gympie with the help of many very generous donors were able to provide hampers of basic food, Christmas goodies and toys for families who struggle week to week to put food on the table.

These families were given a Christmas to remember instead of one they might rather forget.

We were also able to help 20 families thanks to your Gympie Times Adopt-A-Family program. Many were overcome and reduced to tears at the generosity of the donors.

Conference members and volunteers also assembled, and gave out about 130 food hampers to families which included toys for the children.

Care Parcels were also given to 50 other people who have been suffering with health problems, special needs or loneliness.

The assembly and distribution of the hampers is an enormous undertaking but very satisfying and rewarding to the volunteers especially when we see the happy, smiling recipients. They were all so appreciative.

There were numerous donations of cash, food, gifts and Christmas goodies received from local school students, churches, businesses, clubs and individuals and we thank them all most sincerely.

The Military Brotherhood Motorcycle Club held a Christmas Bike Run and collected a variety of beautiful toys, cash and food which was donated to the Society to be distributed with the hampers.

There was also a much appreciated donation from the Gympie District Beef Liaison Group to supply roast meat for the hampers.

Finally I would like to thank The Gympie Times for their support this year and over many years.

We are grateful to live in such a supportive community and the members of St Patrick's Conference thank all of the above mentioned and all who helped in any way for their spirit of generosity.

Marie Farenden,

Secretary,

St Vincent de Paul Society Qld Gympie

Letter to Editor:

Cyberbullies attack with impunity and anonymity

BULLYING, cyber or otherwise, ruins lives, at a high cost to our nation.

It is only another facet of an epidemic of violence, endemic in our culture and globally prolific in all levels of society and business.

The "Time's Up” movement, with women taking the lead, exposes the complete ineptitude of governments and laws to protect victims of corporate and personal bullying.

The State Government cannot legislate against bullying with guaranteed success.

Government laws and policies have failed to curb domestic [or relationship] violence, which will only change through education from the bottom up. It cannot be underestimated that bullying is another euphemism for assault, be it verbal or otherwise. Call it like it is!

Perpetrators are usually known to their victims, often coerced into a conspiracy of silence, perpetuating the abuse.

Whilever courts are more than lenient on perpetrators, with laws protecting the rights of bullies, it sends a clear message to victims: don't expect change any day soon.

14 year-old "Dolly” Everett lived in a third millennium world, where a world-wide internet audience, including her own peer group, has the ability to manipulate innocents with impunity and anonymity.

It has been culturally condoned, after centuries of lacking formidable challenges at grassroots level, in every society. The silence is deafening.

Families are a microcosm of the wider world.

Children are our most vulnerable citizens.

If governments and courts fail to contain it, how could a 14 year-old hope to survive this plague?

E. Rowe,

Marcoola

Letter to the Editor

Drivers' wages

THE cost of food delivery will not "skyrocket” if riders are given decent rates and conditions (Unions seek rise in drivers' wages, The Gympie Times, February 1).

Other jurisdictions have introduced fair standards for delivery riders and prices did not shoot up. But here is what will happen if they don't get a fair go.

It will become normal for large parts of our community employed by wealthy tech giants to work without sick leave, annual leave, minimum rates, safety training, WorkCover, superannuation and the right to challenge an unfair dismissal.

These are rights employees in Australia have fought hard to win and they should not be eroded by the misconception that the people carrying out the work are just kids making pocket-money.

A survey of delivery riders shows over one in four riders work over 40 hours a week with the average age just under 26 years.

Over 75% of riders are not getting the minimum award rates. These are people with bills and responsibilities and they are being forced to work under employment conditions similar to the early days of industrialisation.

They may be employed by algorithms and apps but that is just not progress.

Tony Sheldon,

Transport Workers' Union National Secretary,

Sydney