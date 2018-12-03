POWER TO THE PEOPLE: How you can change Gympie's fuel prices

A change in the way servos report their fuel prices could give more power to motorists, who can now choose where to fill up.

MORE fuel price power will be given to motorists from today with the announcement every service station across Queensland must report their prices "to a State Government appointed aggregator within 30 minutes of a price change at the pump”.

The RACQ announced the long-heralded change will allow drivers access to up-to-date prices and "give them the opportunity to get a better bang for their buck at the bowser”.

RACQ Head of Public Policy Rebecca Michael said the initiative would help drivers "reward” the servos with prices at the lower end of the scale.

”Our members ask for fuel price information and advice more than any other subject and we know Queensland motorists pay some of the highest petrol prices in the country,” Dr Michael said.

"That's why we've lobbied so hard to get them access to the latest fuel prices at all retailers, not just those who choose to give us their data.

"We know lower fuel prices start with increased competition and this change will offer greater transparency for motorists.”

Dr Michael said the new trial coincided with the launch of the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder app.

"The trial commences on Monday and we'll be working hard to get those real-time fuel prices to our app and out to motorists as soon as we can get access to the data, allowing drivers to make an informed choice about where they'll fill their tank,” she said.

The "fair fuel price” in Gympie today is considered high at 129.3 cents per litre.

Only United at Gunalda have a listed price under that mark at 128.6cpl as of late Saturday afternoon.

The RACQ Fair Fuel Finder app is available free for download on Apple and Android.