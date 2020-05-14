Power speaks out as AFL descends into chaos

PORT Adelaide will try to get the state government and SA Health to change its timeline on when contact training begins, and what numbers are allowed, in an attempt to delay a now inevitable relocation interstate.

The Power, Crows and the AFL have been blindsided by a letter from SA's chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier and Police Commissioner Grant Stevens that said granting the teams modified quarantine requirements - that would have allowed them to fly out and back into the state to get the 2020 season restarted - would be an "unnecessary public health risk".

The letter also revealed SA would not lift its ban on contact training in large groups before June 8, despite Victoria allowing AFL teams to train in full.

This means if the AFL is still pushing for a mid to late June restart date, the Power and Crows would have to relocate to another state soon in order to get the required amount of preparation in.

Port Adelaide has told the AFL it would like to relocate to Queensland.

However, the Power's general manager of football, Chris Davies, said trying to get the training restrictions changed in SA was the club's immediate priority.

Darcy Byrne-Jones and Todd Marshall participate in a full-contact drill at training during the pre-season. Picture: Sarah Reed

"The biggest part of last night's news for us was that we can't do any contact training until June 8, so we need to have that conversation with the AFL and the government," he said.

"If that remains, then we will have to move interstate if the AFL continues with its current timeline of return to play in mid to late June."

Port players underwent COVID-19 tests at Alberton on Thursday.

Davies previously said the club would not force any players who did not want to go into a hub to do so.

Port Adelaide general manager of football Chris Davies speaks to media outside Allan Scott Headquarters at Alberton on Thursday. Picture: Mark Brake

He said that stance remained unchanged, and the club would need to work through Queensland's mandatory vaccination policy if it relocates there.

Crows and Port officials were on Wednesday extremely confident they would get the required border exemptions for a fly-in, fly-out model, with Premier Steven Marshall making public comments that an agreement could be found.

Davies said he didn't feel like the club had been strung along, but added the Crows' training breach in the Barossa Valley last week probably didn't help the two clubs' causes.

"I don't think that even the staunchest Crows supporter would think it had a positive impact," he said.

"At the end of the day we need to manage what we can."