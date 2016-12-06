Power outages across Gympie under investigation

A POWER outage today has left residents in Gympie and surrounds scratching heads.

An Energex spokeswoman said 3995 customers were affected by the outage for about three minutes, just before 12pm.

Residents reported the outage across Gympie on social media, with areas affected including Gympie, Monkland, Southside and as far as Calico Creek.

Some residents said power returned briefly before it was lost again.

Shops including the Gympie Jungle and Woolworths were also left without power, according to Facebook users.

The spokeswoman apologised to customers for the outage.

She said Energex crews were investigating the outage, and would begin with checks at the substation.