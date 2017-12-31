Power out to Gympie's north

SOME homes in Gympie's north are without power as storms continue to roll through the area.

There are reports of power outages in Curra, Glenwood and Gunalda.

Further south on the Sunshine Coast, fire and emergency crews are attending a scene at Sippy Downs where a home was struck by lightning.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Gympie area.

The BOM radar shows a large cell currently moving through the region's north, with another cell coming in from the west.

