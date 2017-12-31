Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Power out to Gympie's north

Storm clouds to Gympie's north.
Storm clouds to Gympie's north. Tom Daunt
Tom Daunt
by

SOME homes in Gympie's north are without power as storms continue to roll through the area.

There are reports of power outages in Curra, Glenwood and Gunalda.

Further south on the Sunshine Coast, fire and emergency crews are attending a scene at Sippy Downs where a home was struck by lightning.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Gympie area.

The BOM radar shows a large cell currently moving through the region's north, with another cell coming in from the west.

More: https://www.gympietimes.com.au/news/super-cell-storm-warning-for-gympie-sunshine-coast/3300965/

Topics:  gympie weather new year 2018 power outages storm activity storms

Gympie Times
UPDATE: Super cell storm warning for Gympie

UPDATE: Super cell storm warning for Gympie

The Bureau of Meteorology has expressed concern they would come as thousands of people were out and about celebrating the New Year

UPDATE: Officials desperate to contact Gympie millionaire

Someone in Gympie is holding the winning ticket.

SOMEONE in Gympie is now a millionaire and may not even know it

WATCH: "Number plate graveyard" claiming cars on Qld beach

TAKE CARE: A large washout at the northern aspect of Double Island Point is proving a danger to motorists, already claiming a number of vehicles during high tide when the water rises to bonnet height.

Vehicles fall victim to beach hole

Gympie's golden girl of the pool has eyes set on 2018

BIG YEAR AHEAD: Gympie's Jasmin White has had a busy year with a bag full of swimming medals, now she looks ahead for an even bigger 2018.

One Gympie swimmer to look out for in 2018

Local Partners