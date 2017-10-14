Power of mayors, bureaucrats and LGAQ is growing

Gympie Regional Council. Letter writer Ray Goldfinch says councillors have lost their authority and local councils are no longer "local”.

Gympie Regional Council. Letter writer Ray Goldfinch says councillors have lost their authority and local councils are no longer "local”. Renee Albrecht

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I AM convinced we need change.

I totally agree with Merv Welch's comments "Confused but not Convinced" GT 30/09/17 and regarding the Mayor's comment Gympie Times 23/9/3017 "changes for the good" one could be forgiven for asking good for whom?

Something I am convinced about is that the Local Government Act 2009 (LGA09) and the Local Government Regulations 2012 (LGR12) need a thorough review to mitigate the powers of the "Mighty Mayor and CEO syndrome" as described by the Mayor.

The Newman Government MP David Crisafulli oversaw the changes to the Act and Regulations and is now being touted as the next conservative premier (Courier Mail 05/03/17).

The power will only increase if another hubristic individual gains control of the Queensland Government.

When governments of any persuasion force their dogmatic doctrine on us and make it law it can have a major social impact which is what transpired under the Beattie Government amalgamation of councils and the Newman Government changes to the LGA09 and LGR12 which ensured Local Government would no longer be local and the community would lose control of the rights they had enjoyed before the amalgamation.

When you look at the individual sections of the LGA09 and LGR12 you soon realise that the Mayor's comment, "There's rules about how we operate ... they're set by the state government", is correct and that's the problem.

The rules confer excessive power on Mayors and CEOs and when aligned with a party, team, or some other nebulous arrangement with a group of councillors their power increases exponentially.

That is when good democratic principles become less important and mayors and CEOs can implement their agendas regardless of the wishes of the community.

The other player that has the ear of State Government and plays a major role in influencing changes to Local Government policy regardless of which political party is in power is the Local Government Association of Queensland (LGAQ).

The LGAQ enjoys preferential contracting treatment under the LGR12 Division 5 item s234 which allows them to compete with locals on an unfair basis. The LGAQ is a private company enjoying tax benefits that other private and public companies competing with them do not.

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson is president and chairman of the LGAQ, a company which is run by a board. Erle Levey

The current LGA09 and LGR12 contain the words local government however these are only words used to make us believe local government is local.

The only way councils will ever again become truly local is if pressure is exerted on all MPs and candidates contesting the next State Election to give an unconditional undertaking that they will work diligently to change the Local Government Act and Regulations and ensure their party implements good governance, transparency, accountability, meaningful community engagement and ethical behaviour.

Without significant changes to the Act and the Regulations, Mayors, CEOs and the LGAQ will become more powerful and our constitutional rights will be further eroded.

Ray Goldfinch,

Mothar Mountain