Power bills hurting region's families, businesses, economy

GYMPIE LNP candidate Tony Perrett has hit out at soaring power prices in the Gympie region and called for major reform of the system.

"Compounding the broken system is Labor's creation of mega electricity corporations where unaccountable executives are paid bonuses despite rising prices, an obsession with green ideology at the expense of common sense and prudent use of taxpayers money, and previous Labor governments locking in 43% increases with the network determination from 2010 to 2015,” Mr Perrett said.

"This green ideological obsession is why Victoria is on alert for the next few days of the heightened possibility of blackouts caused by a lack of electricity reserves.

"The whole effect is that while Gympie locals pay 20% more for electricity, and our businesses pay 30% more, our low socio-economic profile means that we have to pay these charges while on some of the lowest average weekly earnings in the state.

"In fact the median weekly income for a family in Gympie is $1163 which is $493 less than that for Queensland $1661.

"Electricity is a significant fixed cost to business which is making it lose any competitive advantage we should over other countries.

"It has actually become a business inhibitor where economic option of it being almost cheaper for farmers to use diesel to power their pumps as opposed to the convenience of electricity.

"It is enormously concerning that this essential commodity is becoming almost unaffordable for so many people and making it even harder for local businesses to continue to afford staff in a region where our 8.6% unemployment rate is 2.4% above the state average.

"This is why the LNP will reform the whole system by overhaulling electricity generators, subsidies for renewables, and the poles and wires, and freezing power executive bonuses.

"Our energy plan will end the secret tax on electricity which will save a typical Queensland family an average of $160 a year over the next two years.

"We need a multi-pronged overhaul of an electricity system which has been in the hands of Labor Governments for the past 17 years out of 20.

"In the last three years alone it has plundered generators to prop up their botched budgets.

"Labor loaded up government owned electricity companies with $5 billion of debt, as well as ripped the generators of their profits.

"It pushed the generators to 'game the market' with bidding practices that maximise the price for consumers.

"As to that subsides for renewables, and a gold plated system, it has given us crippling power prices for retirees, pensioners, families and businesses.

"This cannot be sustained.

"Labor's only solution of a sugar hit of 96 cents per week power rebate handout is insulting to people living in Gympie region.

"The system needs serious long term reform.

"We will take action on every component of the electricity bill.

"We will write off $2 billion of the regulated asset base so that we will now longer have to pay for Labor's gold plating which has seen the network costs unacceptably spike by 257% since 2004-05.

"This will reduce network charges by 11% from July 1 next year.

"We will increase competition in the wholesale energy market by restructuring government owned generators.

"Labor reduced competition in the market by consolidating Queensland's generators leading to wholesale electricity prices skyrocketing by 70% and the government-owned generators gouging Queenslanders.

"We will also scrap Labor's 50% renewable energy target and support the National Energy Guarantee which will increase savings by an average of about $300 a years to $460 a year in 2020 compared with Labor's policies.

"Gympie businesses will also benefit from our move to drop the non-reversion policy which has stopped small businesses returning to regulated tariffs if they aren't happy with their market contract,” he said.