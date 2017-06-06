Power approval for solar farm, but council seeks more info

POWER PLAYERS: Alex and Scott Armstrong have proposed to build a solar farm at Lower Wonga.

POWER companies have said they have no issue with the proposed Lower Wonga Solar Farm development.

However, Gympie Regional Council is requiring more information to fully assess the application.

According to responses from Energex and Ergon Energy, they recommend approval of the development as long as Solar Q abides by several conditions.

These conditions included easement access for maintenance not being disrupted and that no structures were to be built on them.

While the companies' responses are good news for the solar farm, the council is seeking further information from Solar Q about the application including the exact location of buildings, boundary setbacks and vegetation screening along Wide Bay Hwy.

RELATED

Frustration, confusion as solar farm operators meet residents

Solar farm lights up job hopes

Australia's biggest solar farm planned for Gympie

"Although this is a state-controlled road, council's preference would be for any solid fencing proposed to be set back to allow for vegetation screening in front of the fencing,” the council's response says.

"Both fencing and vegetation would be required to be located on the development site.”

Details are also needed regarding any proposed vegetation screening on the Gympie-Woolooga Rd side of the site.

Perspective drawings are also required to "demonstrate the visual impact from the development, including panels/frame structures, inverters etc from all roads and affected properties”.

Noise mitigation efforts were also raised, with confirmation required that all other noise sources have been identified, and no operational noise would come from the inverters and substation before 6am and after 7pm.

According to the proposal, Phillips Rd will be maintained by Solar Q during construction as it will be the main access road for the site.