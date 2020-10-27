POWER 40: The people who increased their influence in 2020

#2 TONY PERRETT

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett is currently in the middle of an election campaign but has managed to jump two places up the ladder in the rankings of Gympie region’s Most Powerful and Influential, skipping from #4 last year to #2 this year.

The State Opposition spokesman for agricultural industry development, fisheries and forestry has been busy nipping at the State Government’s heels.

His ability to move and shake has been hampered by the LNP’s role in opposition to the government, but he has still made a mark.

He has been a vocal fighter for farmers, licensed gun owners and the agricultural industries, and long fought-for upgrade work to the Bruce Highway north of Gympie and Coondoo Creek bridge were done.

Depending on the results of the October 31, State Electoin, Gympie could finally have a minister MP in State Parliament.

#3 GLEN HARTWIG

MAKING the biggest leap up the rankings this year, as you would expect, is new Gympie mayor Glen Hartwig, who moved from #19 last year when he was a councillor, up to #3 this year as the new mayor, jumping 16 places.

#7 CHRIS CALLAGHAN

GYMPIE magistrate Chris Callaghan has also made a significant leap up the rankings of the region’s most influential, after a year of massive interference in the wheels of justice by the restrictions of the pandemic shutdowns.

Last year he made the list in the #16 spot, but this year he has jumped nine places to be #7.

The wheels are all back turning in Queensland now after the courts were shut down for many weeks, and Mr Callaghan has been busy dispensing justice and the odd quip.

#13 JODY AND BRENDAN ALLEN

THE dynamic and affable duo of Jody and Brendan continue to make waves and have jumped two places in the rankings of the region’s Most Influential, after coming in at #15 in 2019.

After taking up a prominent position on Gympie’s Chamber of Commerce Brendan Allen joined wife Jody Allen, whose face has dominated the list of Gympie’s most influential for years.

Together the dynamo husband and wife team operate parenting website Stay at Home Mum from their home in Pie Creek and it brings in some serious subscriber numbers.

The website clicked over 5 million users during the height of COVID-19 lockdown and has spawned a social media empire embraced by mums around the country with more than 535,000 Facebook followers.

#5 TONY GOODMAN

THE dynamic president of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce has also jumped up two places, after making the 2019 list in the #7 place.

Mr Goodman is a familiar face on the Most Influential, coming in at #29 in 2018.

He is a passionate advocate for the Gympie business community and turned the membership and attendance of the Gympie Chamber of COmmerce around, each meeting now a sell-out event with dynamic speakers.

Mr Goodman has a background in business development with his role with the Real Estate Industry of Queensland. He also owned two successful real estate agencies in Caboolture before moving to the Gympie region in 2004. As a Mary Street businessman he is passionate about promoting Mary St to locals and visitors alike.

This list is a subjective talking point, not a scientific guide. We welcome feedback from the public. It is about the 40 most powerful and/or influential people in the Gympie region. How strong and broad is their influence? A special committee of community leaders from various walks of life have voted on who should be on this list and in what order.

