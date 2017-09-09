POWER 30: The man in charge of Gympie Regional Council

MAN AT THE HELM: Bernard Smith is the chief executive officer of the Gympie Regional Council and comes in at number five in the Power 30.

BERNARD Smith oversees the day-to-day business operations as the chief executive officer of the Gympie Regional Council.

In the role, Mr Smith has a handle on the Gympie Regional Council's $96.5 million budget and, as a result, an indirect influence on the lives of about 50,292 people who live within the region.

LIKE TO KNOW ABOUT HUMANS OF GYMPIE? FOLLOW THE TOPIC BY CLICKING HERE.

Mr Smith has a strong background in regional local government across a range of positions in three states.

After obtaining a degree in civil engineering, he undertook a range of roles at the City of Berwick in Melbourne's outer east before going to the City of Sandringham in Melbourne in a director level position.

Following amalgamations in Victoria, Mr Smith was then appointed as director of environmental services at the newly created City of Greater Bendigo.

In 2000 he was appointed general manager of Port Macquarie Hastings Council, a position he held until 2008.

Mr Smith joined Gympie Regional Council in 2011 as chief executive officer and considers himself fortunate to have experienced local government in both the regional and metropolitan context.

Mr Smith recently said he enjoyed playing a role in continuing to develop an organisation that provides high-quality services to the community and to assist the council in its most important responsibility of planning and delivering for the Gympie region's future.