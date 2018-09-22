POWER 30: Sneak peek into Gympie's most influential 2018

#30 COLLEEN MILLER

Colleen Miller is not only the face of the Gympie and Districts Netball Club, she has been an integral part of growing the sport in this region.

Mrs Miller has come in at #30 on the 2018 list of Gympie's 30 most influential people.

After taking up netball six years ago, Mrs Miller has been leading the charge as president for two years and has seen player numbers grow to 380 members today.

Colleen Miller Power 30. Renee Albrecht

There has been a jump back into representative netball after a period of Gympie not fielding teams, which has raised the profile of the club in the wider region.

Reaching out to neighbouring netball associations like Maryborough and Noosa has led to Gympie competing in representative carnivals, and developing the local umpire program.

Mrs Miller has overseen the strengthening of Gympie's relationship with the Sunshine Coast Lightning. The Lightning's Samsung Ambassador Program was introduced in 2017, with regional clubs allocated one Lightning player as their ambassador, which has been a great inspiration for young Gympie players coming through.

Gympie ambassador Steph Wood has visited several times this year. Recently, she gave a coaching lesson to Gympie netballers, invaluable for their growth and continued passion for the game.

It has been through this drive, that Mrs Miller has been included in the list of Gympie's 30 most influential people of 2018.

(left) Giahn Swinbourne, Colleen Miller and Hayley Miller before the netball match between Sunshine Coast Lightning and Melbourne Vixens at USC Stadium Iain Curry

Some could argue money is influence, and in some cases, they would be right.

Others could argue sports stars hold greater influence than, say, artists and charity workers.

Both could be right, or wrong, because that's the subjectiveness of power.

Let's start a conversation.

Email your thoughts to editor@gympietimes.com or leave your comment online at gympietimes.com.au.