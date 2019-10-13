Power 30: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

POWER 30: Second off the rank at Number 29 is Julie Worth.

THIS is a sneak peek into the Gympie region's most influential people of 2019 - the women and men who make the list of movers and shakers, decision makers and shot callers.

SHE has been a successful businesswoman for the past three decades, enhancing tourism in the Gympie region and providing a quality charter bus service for Gympie and Mary Valley students.

No two days are ever the same for Julie Worth, second off the rank at Number 29.

POWER 30: Julie Worth has been a successful businesswoman for the past three decades in the Gympie region. Julie is the owner of Karrabee Bus + Coach where she manages a fleet of buses and 10 team members. Troy Jegers

Mrs Worth is a mother, wife, businesswoman, volunteer, chairwoman and a proud advocate for tourism in what she describes as the "great part of the world”.

Julie and her husband Jeff established a seafood market, Octopus's Garden in Gympie in 1992.

The Worths helped 100 Gympie students finish their traineeships.

"It was hard work and I got a real buzz out of selling a quality product and setting standards that enabled those trainees to advance their skills,” she said.

From 1994 onwards, the pair ran two businesses - as this was the year Karrabee Bus + Coach was established.

Once their three children had completed high school at Toowoomba Grammar School, they sold the seafood business and decided to "semi-retire” - focusing on just the Karrabee Bus + Coach business.

"In my daily routine I get to wear many different hats. No two are ever the same - which is what I thrive on. I now manage a fleet of buses and 10 team members,” Mrs Worth said.

"We convey school students to Gympie and Mary Valley schools. We also provide buses for charters for sporting, community and private groups and continue to further develop our tour business in the Mary Valley.

"We specialise in Outback Pubs tours in Western Queensland which we have run for 15 years. My passion is Outback tours. It nurtures my spirit.

"For the last seven years we have been conducting Outback Pubs Tours to Birdsville Races. I love it! I love taking people to a place where they wouldn't normally go, outside their comfort zone "to where the dust never settles”.

"In September this year we took 36 wonderful people who we now call friends on a touring party to Birdsville. Those people had the time of their lives. We love creating experiences for people and plan more tours to iconic destinations and I'm having fun doing it.”

Since 2013 Mrs Worth has been a member of the school services committee on the Queensland Bus Industry Council board. QBIC is the peak industry body representing bus and coach operators throughout Queensland.

Mrs Worth volunteers at the Kandanga Country Club which employs seven people. She is also the chairwoman of Mary Valley Inc which is the tourism network which markets Mary Valley Tourism through the branding Mary Valley Country "come out to play.”

On top of her other commitments, she is the secretary of Kandanga Cemetery Association which is doing heaps to improve the facility with the building of an open-air chapel and a complete landscaping plan to be rolled out over the next year.

"In the various roles I played no doubt I have influenced lots of people in business and community,” she said.

"Seeing young trainees build their own skills base and go on with confidence in their chosen fields of further education or great employment roles has been so rewarding.

"In recent times there has been great opportunities to take people off the unemployment lists and gain fulfilling employment.

"In the parts that I have played in community and business I have been able to place a considerable amount of people into roles where they have gained full-time and part-time employment, built self-worth and confidence.”

This list is a subjective talking point, not a scientific guide. We welcome feedback from the public.

It is about the 30 most powerful and /or influential adults and children living in the Gympie region.

How strong and broad is their influence?

A special committee of four community leaders from various walks of life have voted on who should be on this 2019 list and where they rank.

Is there somebody you think should be on the list? Email your contenders to editor@gympietimes or comment below and tell us why.