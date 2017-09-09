Power 30: Our man in parliament

A FIRM believer in the importance of community engagement, Tony Perrett is a born politician.

With a political life consistently focused on regional Queensland, and as the member

for Gympie in state parliament, he has continued to be a strong advocate for local issues.

The son of Trevor Perrett, the member for Barambah from 1988 to 1998, Tony first became involved with the Kingaroy Young Nationals in 1988 at 19 years old.

Mr Perrett would later enter politics proper in 2003 when he was elected to the Kilkivan Shire Council.

Steadily rising through the ranks, he was appointed deputy mayor before once again taking the role with the formation of the Gympie Regional Council in 2008.

In 2015, Mr Perrett rose to state politics, which has done little to dull his commitment to the region, often looking to promote issues falling outside the south-east corner of Queensland.

However, he has also taken on a variety of roles in and outside of opposition, including time spent as a member on legal affairs, finance and agriculture committees.

Currently, he is a member of the Infrastructure Planning and Natural

Resources Committee as well as the Deputy Opposition Whip.

In his maiden speech to parliament, he listed both the rich history of the Gympie region as well as the many economic benefits it provides to Queensland as a whole.

He is also vocal about issues affecting the region, being a strong advocate on improving safety across local roads, as well as the slipping access to both employment and education across the region.

"A good education is a very precious opportunity that we can give our children," he said.

"Having choice in that education is an even greater opportunity."

A firm believer in actions speaking louder than words, Mr Perrett is an almost-permanent fixture at community and charity events across the Gympie region.