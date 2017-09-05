Power 30 list not complete without marvelous Marlene

Marlene Owen has been a selfless campaigner for Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola and was voted as Citizen of the Year in January at the Australia Day ceremony.

OUR Citizen of the Year, Marlene Owen, will be humbled by gaining a position in Gympie's Power 30, but it's one that is well deserved.

Mrs Owen even thought about refusing the nomination for Citizen of the Year because she feels the work she does is a team effort.

Working around the clock to provide assistance to families who are battling the horrors of cancer, Mrs Owen said the job she does is only possible through the assistance of her team at Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola.

"It's a community of us, not just one person, not just me,” she said.

"In order for change to happen, it takes all of us to do something, this was never something I could do on my own.”

Mrs Owen has been volunteering her time for decades, starting with the Red Cross at the age of 25.

During her speech at the Australia Day awards, Mrs Owen used her acceptance speech when she won the award for Citizen of the Year to thank the late mayor of Gympie, Ron Dyne.

"I was there constantly with Ron trying to get us a block of land to build units for cancer sufferers,” she says.

"Ron and I had a very good relationship, he wasn't game to say no to me - I honour him for that, because he saw the need that I saw.”

