POWER 30: Gympie's most influential 9-6

#9 JOHN COCHRANE

HE IS one of the more recognisable faces in the Gympie region.

If you don't see an image of John Cochrane on one of the several massive Gympie Regional Realty billboards in town, you would see it on a multitude of for sale signs.

Some would argue John Cochrane is the face of Gympie, and as a result he has landed himself inside the top 10 in Gympie's Power 30.

Ever since he can remember, Mr Cochrane wanted to milk cows.

John and his wife Marg, have come from humble beginnings to build a dairy and real estate empire that employs over 100 staff between the two ventures.

Their recent acquisition of the Kenilworth cheese factory is one of their latest expansion moves, sealing their heavy-hitting status in the local dairy industry.

Mr Cochrane has served on numerous dairy industry boards and is a staunch advocate of local dairy production.

He pulled through the Traveston dam saga in spite of overwhelming financial challenges to become one of the most successful dairy farmers in the valley.

It is through his farming advocacy, business success and commitment to the Gympie region that John Cochrane has made number nine in Gympie's Power 30.

John Madill. Patrick Woods

#8 JOHN MADILL

JOHN Madill is one of Gympie's most shrewd and community minded business owners.

A Gympie State High School graduate, Mr Madill built on his family's legacy.

He joined the family business as a trainee in 1975 and grew into a board position.

Under strong and passionate leadership, the Madill Motor Group grew from two dealerships in 1975 to seven dealerships today with a monthly wage bill of nearly one million dollars.

Mr Madill has stated he likes to reinvest in our people and our community and our business and has been heavily involved in community organisations.

He became a life member of APEX Club of Gympie in 1992, then moved to the Gympie Cooloola Rotary, and is a Paul Harris Fellowship recipient.

Mr Madill has done considerable work with Roadcraft's Driver Education organisation and has been a major sponsor for over a decade.

He is current President of the Salvation Army Noosa Region Red Shield Appeal fundraiser, a member of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

John Madill Toyota supports local charities and sports groups, including Gympie Vets Golf group, as John is an avid golfer himself.

John and his wife's son Adam now works alongside him.

Maxine Baldwin

#7 MAXINE BALDWIN

MAGISTRATE Maxine Baldwin's influence is not only integral to the wheels of justice turning in the Gympie region but goes far beyond.

Mrs Baldwin has continuously been recognised in her evolving career that began as a high school teacher before moving into law where she was a highly-respected family lawyer and one of only two dual family law/mediation-accredited specialists in Queensland.

As the first female accredited family law specialist outside Brisbane, Mrs Baldwin mentored young female lawyers and was awarded Queensland Female Lawyer of the Year in 2005.

As an Honorary Solicitor she worked tirelessly in community groups who were reliant on her support and assistance in issues surrounding women, aged care and migrants.

In 2007 Mrs Baldwin was appointed to the Queensland judiciary as Magistrate where she has committed to providing justice and rehabilitation options including the safe choices program for perpetrators of domestic violence and court ordered driver programs.

Mrs Baldwin made up one of 'Australia's 1000 brightest and best' during the 2020 Summit held in Canberra in 2008 and in 2015 was awarded Life Membership of the Queensland Law Society for her contributions to law.

Mrs Baldwin has touched innumerable lives, and made a significant, long-lasting contribution to her community.

Back from left. Pat Nolan, Tony Nolan, Michael Nolan, Terry Nolan. front Marie Nolan. Tom Daunt

#6 NOLAN FAMILY

IN 1945, Pat Nolan entered the meat trade as an apprentice in the Apollanian Vale butcher shop in Gympie.

Through hard work and dedication, he eventually opened his own butcher shop in 1958 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Aside from gold, the Nolan Meats brand is perhaps Gympie's most famous export.

From those early days at "the Vale," Pat with his wife Marie, and sons Tony, Terry and Michael have grown the family owned meat works business into a global empire.

A recent multimillion dollar revamp of their Gympie processing plant is designed to increase their productivity with a potential expansion into the lucrative Chinese market on the cards.

Nolan Meats products can already be sampled in America, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia yet 70% of their commodities are still bought domestically.

They are one of the region's biggest privately owned companies who employ locals, with over 400 hundred staff on the books.

If their recent expansion is anything to go by, the Nolan Meats brand will be a local mainstay for decades to come.