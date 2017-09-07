Power 30 - Gympie's Most Influential 16-10

POWER 30: Number 16 Julie Williams Contributed

#16. Julie Williams

FROM a family long-committed to the betterment of conditions for farmers across the region, AgSolutions CEO Julie Williams is a force for positive change in the agricultural sector.

More than just providing products and supplements for farmers, Ms Williams and AgSolutions are vocal advocates for a sustainable farming practice while reducing the industry's reliance on powerful chemicals.

As CEO, she remains proactive in her approach to business, always on the lookout for new and improved ways to provide better services for customers.

Ms Williams was also instrumental in ensuring Gympie Women in Business remained a viable operation in the region.

Since taking on the leadership role in late 2015, it's become an invaluable hub where like-minded businesspeople can learn from and support one another.

POWER 30: Number 15 Jason McPherson

#15. Jason McPherson

SOME will know Jason McPherson as the charismatic, energetic and enthusiastic boss of Gympie engineering heavyweights CPM Engineering.

In sporting circles, he is the man who almost single-handedly resurrected the Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Club from extinction a couple of years ago.

However, his sporting involvement stretches across two codes.

He is a staple on the Gympie Junior Rugby League coaching staff as well as head coach of the Hammers, who subsequently enjoyed their best on-field performance in years this season.

Professionally, CPM Engineering is an industry leader and one of the most respected firms around.

Like "Macca,” CPM engineering's values are firmly aligned with growing opportunity within the Gympie region.

CPM's delivery of the ground-breaking water processing machine Ali-Jak, is testament to this.

The Ali-Jak distils waste water, transforming it into a product fit for consumption.

The machine has been utilised in mines all over Queensland and stands as one of Gympie's most innovative exports.

POWER 30: Number 14 Ron Owen

#14. Ron Owen

GYMPIE shooting enthusiast and gun dealer Ron Owen has two missions in life.

He believes our society is a safer and better place when law abiding people are allowed access to firearms for sport or business.

He says licensed gun owners have been demonised and it is time authorities recognised that they are all law abiding citizens, or they would not be licensed.

His seemingly endless campaign for the state government and regional council to keep their promises on providing regional shooting range facilities is also a mission, one that has been going on for more than 25 years.

A lifetime enthusiasm for things that go bang has led him to some massive, even historic blow-ups with the authorities.

But he is still here and still making a difference.

POWER 30: Number 13 Reg Lawler

#13. Reg Lawler

"I DON'T talk to The Gympie Times, " Reg Lawler said when asked about his part in our Power 30 series.

We hope they are not the last words we report from the former high school teacher and long-time campaigner noted for David and Goliath wins on issues like saving Inskip Point camping from harassment by over-regulation, including in one case a compulsory evacuation, in the face of a cyclone which was nowhere near the area.

Mr Lawler's determination and repeated wins preserved an important tradition.

His Planning and Environment Court win against Rainbow Shores Stage 2 means Rainbow Beach still has a wilderness-based tourism magnet on its northern side, instead of a rival town.

Mr Lawler says The Gympie Times portrayed him unfairly in a recent court case over a pig farm near the Mary River.

He claims he won important concessions. The proponent says they were already on offer.

But there is no dispute over Mr Lawler's contribution to the region.

#12. Jellina White

CAREER banker Jellina White is the owner and Manager of Bank of Queensland Gympie.

It was in 1987 that Ms White commenced her banking career at the BOQ Gympie (where she was born and raised). In a male dominated industry she worked hard to climb the corporate ladder, working in numerous branches throughout the state until she became the only female Regional Manager in Australia, travelling throughout, NSW, Victoria and the ACT, working closely with new BOQ franchisees.

During her time with Corporate BOQ , Ms White was awarded the Managing Directors Award, Branch of the Year and Branch Manager of the Year.

With a young family and many years of Australia-wide franchise coaching under her belt she took the opportunity to return to her home town of Gympie in 2009, and convert the local BOQ branch from a Corporate branch to a franchise.

A massive believer of giving back to the community that supports her and her business, the chance to provide significant support to local clubs is considered a career highlight similar to the many executive awards given during her corporate career.

Ms White has also been awarded Gympie Women in Business awards of Top Gun Woman of Excellence, Employer of the Year and Business of The Year.

As the major sponsor for the Gympie Junior Rugby League and Junior Development Program for the past seven years she has seen many improvements as a direct result of the monies she has contributed, and has helped support and raise funds for Little Haven Palliative Care, Valleys Cricket Club, Gympie Hockey, Bush to Beach Lions Project and Gympie Aero Club.

She also gives her time freely to talk to local primary and high school students regarding budgeting and banking.

POWER 30: Number 11 Andrew Saunders

#11. Andrew Saunders

IN HIS current role, Andrew Saunders manages all operations of Destination Gympie Region in south-east Queensland, the official tourism organisation for the region.

Born in Melbourne, Mr Saunders represented Australia in athletics and is still an active athlete in his spare time.

He moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2003, and before his role in Gympie, he had amassed over over a decade in the tourism industry.

Armed with a master in management and marketing, he has worked with a number of state tourism and major event bodies as well as large companies Australia-wide.

Mr Saunders has held notable positions, including Senior Manager of World Championship events including World Road Cycling Championships and World Triathlon Championships and was also a business development manager of Noosa Springs.

Mr Saunders is currently the Chair of Legacy Group of Sunshine Coast Steering Committee for Embracing 2018 Commonwealth Games and sat on the board on the The Gympie Music Muster.

As a result of his position, Gympie's performance in the growing domestic and international tourism economy is driven by Mr Saunders, and he knows a thing or two about selling Gympie to the rest of the world.

The proof is in the pudding with the Gympie Region was named the fastest growing tourism destination in Queensland for both domestic and international visitor nights for the period of 2015/16.

During his time at the helm, Rainbow Beach has spiked as a popular coastal holiday destination and the Gympie region has promoted the paddock to plate philosophy to take advantage of the wonderful food and produce on offer.

POWER 30: Number 10 Shelley Strachan

#10. Shelley Strachan

THE first female editor of The Gympie Times, Shelley Strachan took the reins of the region's only daily newspaper and leading source of local news just under two years ago.

Ms Strachan is a passionate advocate for the region and a respected daily editor in the News Corp stable, which includes 16 regional daily newspapers, and multiple other metropolitan and online news sources throughout Australia and the world.

Earlier this year she selected to travel to Canberra and represent regional Queensland as part of the national push for media law reform, and this week she is in Sydney at the 2017 PANPA Newspaper of the Year awards, where The Gympie Times is a finalist for the fourth year running.

The Gympie Times is read by more than 32,000 people each week in print, and has an average weekly page view online of more than 171,000, shared by an average 67,000 unique visitors.