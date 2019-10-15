POWER 30: Gympie region's most influential revealed #27-25

THIS is a sneak peek into the Gympie region's most influential people of 2019 - the men and women who make the list of movers and shakers, decision makers and shot callers.

Over the next week, The Gympie Times will continue to count down with sneak peeks into the 30 most powerful people - online and in print. The lists will also reveal the region's most famous faces, young guns and and influential families.

The full list of the Gympie region's Most Influential People of 2019 will be revealed in a special publication inside The Gympie Times this Saturday.

Here we introduce the trio who rank between Number 27 and 25 on the Power 30 list.

POWER 30, 2019: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #30

POWER 30, 2019: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #29

POWER 30, 2019: Sneak peek at Gympie region's most influential #28

#27 COLLEEN MILLER

COLLEEN Miller is not only the face of the Gympie and Districts Netball Club, she has been an powerful force in growing the sport in this region.

Mrs Miller has come in at #27 on the 2019 list of Gympie's most influential people.

Since taking up netball six years ago, Mrs Miller has been leading the charge as president for two years and has seen local numbers grow to 368 members today.

There has been a jump back into representative netball after a period of Gympie not fielding teams, which has raised the profile of the club in the wider region.

Reaching out to neighbouring netball associations like Maryborough and Noosa has led to Gympie competing in representative carnivals and developing the local umpire program.

Mrs Miller was the driving force behind bringing the former Sunshine Coast Lightning and the New Zealand Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua to Gympie for A Night with Noeline in May.

The event was instigated following a simple conversation Mrs Miller had with the successful coach where she mentioned how A Night With Noeline had a nice ring to it.

Mrs Taurua shared her experiences and there was a Q and A about what made her tick.

Mrs Miller has overseen the strengthening of Gympie's relationship with the Sunshine Coast Lightning. The Lightning's Samsung Ambassador Program was introduced in 2017, with regional clubs allocated one Lightning player as their ambassador, which has been a great inspiration for young Gympie players coming through.

Gympie is allocated six hours with their ambassador and this year it was Maddy McAulliffe who visited twice.

At the club's grand final day, Lightning player Karla Pretorius joined McAuliffe at the junior and representative awards where they did a meet and greet and presented awards to players.

The two visits enabled Gympie players and the general public to catch up with McAuliffe to get to know her a little more.

This has been invaluable for the growth and continued passion for the game.

It is because of this success and drive that Mrs Miller has been included in the list of Gympie's Power 30.

POWER 30: The region's most influential families of 2018

#26 SHEREENE MOY

#26 Shereene Moy Troy Jegers

IF YOU have passed through the Gympie region school sport system in the past 25 years, chances are you've been lucky enough to know Shereene Moy.

The highly respected Gympie South State School teacher has dedicated herself to coaching for more than 30 years, spending most of that time within the region after transferring here early in her career.

What perhaps says the most about Moy's passion for nurturing and encouraging up-and-coming sporting talent is her role as district secretary of all school sports, in which she co-ordinates between 140 and 160 children in an array of codes.

Her coaching commitments range from cross country, athletics, swimming, boys and girls rugby league and cricket at schools, boys touch, boys and girls rugby league and athletics at the district level.

On top of all that, she is the regional manager for Wide Bay swimming and Wide Bay boys touch.

Even after all her years of hard work, Moy says simply "helping others” is what she loves most about her job.

"I love seeing kids follow their passions and believe in themselves,” she said.

"At no stage would I claim I'm responsible for the success they have, I just do my best to help them along on their pathway.”

Asked to name some of the most gifted young athletes she's ever come across, Moy produced some real gems such as Melbourne Storm star Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, former North Queensland Cowboy Carlin Anderson and professional golfer Charlie Dann.

"Carlin Anderson was very talented, he's one that unfortunately probably hasn't reached his full potential because of injuries,” she said.

"Troy Carlson is a freak. And I saw Tino as a fantastic young district talent, though I didn't have him at Gympie South.

"Charlie Dann is a story I still tell to kids now. He was a tennis player through and through at school, he'd never played golf, but through one of our sporting programs he did a term of golf and look where he is now.

"Again, I'm not claiming responsibility for any of that, but it's nice to give kids that little bit of motivation with their sport.

"I still get former students making the effort to say gidday when they're in town. Tino caught up with me when he was here last. That means a lot to me, that they would make time for a little old PE teacher.”

It is Moy's undying passion for sport, and inspiring Gympie kids to follow their dreams, that earns her a spot on this year's Power 30.

2018 SLIDERS: Who jumped up the list of influence last year and who slid down

#25 DARREN BURNS

#25 Darren Burns Troy Jegers

DARREN Burns is not only the face of Gympie rugby league, he is its driving force.

After a career in the national rugby league that saw him play for the Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Western Suburbs Magpies and the Sydney Roosters, Darren has provided a stable platform of motivation and inspiration to Gympie's aspiring rugby league players in a time where the game, at a regional level is struggling.

He has mandated the consistent presence of rugby league at a school level, which has seen a resurgence of young players in the local junior ranks.

The annual Broncos challenge held between the primary schools in the Gympie region for Years 4 and 5 students headed into its fourteenth year this year.

What started off with six to eight schools fielding teams has expanded to 12 to 14 schools with 10 to 12 teams and has been sustained through Darren's leadership.

As rugby league grows to feature the anticipated women's competition, Burns has been leading the charge in expanding Gympie to include a women's team. The women had a successful season this year, taking out the minor premiership, but going down to the Maroochydore Swans in the grand final.

Darren's influence and mentoring has gone beyond the playing field.

He has worked in conjunction with the Brisbane Broncos to provide education to Gympie region students in everything from domestic violence to healthy eating.

Darren has continued to provide front line leadership as the junior league coaching director to ensure the coaches identify the priorities that need to be focused on, such as making sure the children are having fun, that they are developing as a player and a person, and teaching them the ability and attitude to compete.

He stepped down as Devils' vice-president this season but will have an unofficial role on the seniors committee to lend a hand and advice as necessary.

It has been Burns' intricate knowledge of league administration that has helped keep the game alive and thriving in a region with a proud rugby league heritage.

It is through his dedication and influence in local sport that Darren Burns has earned a place on Gympie's list of most influential people for 2019.

SPORT POWER 20: The most influential people in Gympie sport #1-20

PLEASE NOTE:

This list is a subjective talking point, not a scientific guide. We welcome feedback from the public. It is about the 30 most powerful and /or influential men, women and children living in the Gympie region. How strong and broad is their influence? A special committee of four community leaders from various walks of life have voted on who should be on this 2019 list and where they rank.

Is there somebody you think should be on the list? Email your contenders to editor@gympietimes or comment below and tell us why.