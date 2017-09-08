POWER 30: Driving a family dynasty

FAMILY DYNASTY: John Madill is named number eight of Gympie's Power 30.

JOHN Madill is one of Gympie's most shrewd and community-minded business owners.

A Gympie State High School graduate, Mr Madill built on his family's legacy.

He joined the family business as a trainee in 1975 and grew into a board position.

Under strong and passionate leadership, the Madill Motor Group grew from two dealerships in 1975 to seven dealerships today with a monthly wage bill of nearly $1million.

Mr Madill has stated he likes to reinvest in our people and our community and our business and has been heavily involved in community organisations.

He became a life member of APEX Club of Gympie in 1992, then moved to the Gympie Cooloola Rotary, and is a Paul Harris Fellowship recipient.

Mr Madill has done considerable work with Roadcraft's Driver Education organisation and has been a major sponsor for more than a decade.

He is current president of the Salvation Army Noosa Region Red Shield Appeal fundraiser, a member of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce and the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

John Madill Toyota supports local charities and sports groups, including Gympie Vets Golf group, as John is an avid golfer himself.

John and his wife's son Adam now works alongside him.