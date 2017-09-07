POWER 30: Bringing the world to Gympie

BRINGING THE WORLD TO GYMPIE: Destination Gympie Region tourism development manager Andrew Saunders is number 11 in Gympie's Power 30.

In his current role, Mr Saunders manages all operations of Destination Gympie Region (DGR) in South East Queensland, the official tourism organisation for the region.

Born in Melbourne, Mr Saunders represented Australia in athletics and is still an active athlete in his spare time.

He moved to the Sunshine Coast in 2003, and before his role in Gympie, he had amassed over over a decade in the tourism industry.

Armed with a master in management and marketing, he has worked with a number of state tourism and major event bodies as well as large companies Australia-wide.

Mr Saunders has held notable positions, including Senior Manager of World Championship events including World Road Cycling Championships and World Triathlon Championships and was also a business development manager of Noosa Springs.

Mr Saunders is currently the Chair of Legacy Group of Sunshine Coast Steering Committee for Embracing 2018 Commonwealth Games and sat on the board on the The Gympie Music Muster.

As a result of his position, Gympie's performance in the growing domestic and international tourism economy is driven by Mr Saunders, and he knows a thing or two about selling Gympie to the rest of the world.

The proof is in the pudding with the Gympie Region named the fastest growing tourism destination in Queensland for both domestic and international visitor nights for the period of 2015/16.

During his time at the helm, Rainbow Beach has spiked as a popular coastal holiday destination and the Gympie region has promoted the paddock to plate philosophy to take advantage of the wonderful food and produce on offer.