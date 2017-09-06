POWER 30: Big business meets small town

POWER 30:

NOT content to simply rest on his laurels, successful businessman and business owner Cos Schuh is the definition of 'community-minded'.

The Schuh Group, provides several services for businesses across both the Gympie Region and South-East Queensland, including business valuations and strategy.

Currently boasting 32 clients under Schuh Groups' portfolio, it represents some $220 million in capital.

Having lived with his family in Gympie for over 40 years, there are clearly deep ties and an affection for the people and way of life here.

Reflecting his commitment to local businesses in the community, Cos and the Schuh Group have also been a major force for charity fund-raising in the region.

This year, he was a major sponsor for the recent Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival, which saw a desperately-needed $33,000 piece of medical equipment procured for Gympie Hospital.