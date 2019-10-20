POWER 30 2019: Meet the 12 new faces on this year's list

2019 GYMPIE'S POWER 30: The movers and shakers, decision makers and shot callers of 2019

THE full 2019 Power 30 list comprising the Gympie region's "most influential” people is here - and has already drawn predictably mixed responses from The Gympie Times readers.

But now it's time to properly introduce the new faces of this year's list, the movers and shakers, decision makers and shot callers who have impressed with their efforts to bring prosperity and progress to the region in the past 12 months.

THE FULL 2019 POWER 30 LIST

Say hello to the Power 30's newest members:

#29 Julie Worth

Power 30 - Julie Worth Troy Jegers

SHE has been a successful businesswoman for the past three decades, enhancing tourism in the Gympie region and providing a quality charter bus service for Gympie and Mary Valley students.

Mrs Worth is a mother, wife, businesswoman, volunteer, chairwoman and a proud advocate for tourism in what she describes as the "great part of the world”.

#28 Thelma Reisenleiter

Thelma Reisenleiter has been an important part of the Gympie Community for the past five decades. Donna Jones

PASSION to volunteer at an event that her children were competing in soon turned into a life-long commitment for Gympie and District Eisteddfod president Thelma Reisenleiter.

Mrs Reisenleiter has been at the helm of the Gympie eisteddfod for decades, chairing the organisation for 21 years and steering the direction of the annual week-long event that showcases hundreds of young performers.

#26 Shereene Moy

Power 30 - Shereene Moy Troy Jegers

IF YOU have passed through the Gympie region school sport system in the past 25 years, chances are you've been lucky enough to know Shereene Moy.

The highly respected Gympie South State School teacher has dedicated herself to coaching for more than 30 years, spending most of that time within the region after transferring here early in her career.

#23 Indiana Hehir

Indiana Hehir is the youngest person on the Power 30 list for 2019. Donna Jones

SHE only turned 17 this March, but hard-working and fearlessly passionate Gympie student Indiana Hehir has already taken the lead in helping young Australians find a voice in the national social and political conversation.

The soon-to-be James Nash State High School graduate accepted the role of a lifetime last year when she was chosen out of more than 450 applicants as one of this year's eight UNICEF Australia Young Ambassadors.

#22 Garry Davison

Power 30 photo - Garry Davison Troy Jegers

GARRY Davison is Gympie born and bred (on both sides of his family) and he married a Gympie girl, Jenny.

The Gympie region has been a big part of what makes him like he is - interested in many things and hard-working, possibly as a consequence of his varied interests.

#21 Dean Comerford

Pastor Dean Comerford from Gympie Community Church is number 21 on the Power 30 list for Gympie for 2019. Donna Jones

He is the shepherd to about 300 parishioners in his non-denominational organisation, the Gympie Community Church, which Pastor Comerford says has the largest congregation outside of the Catholic community in Gympie.

In addition to ministering to his flock, Pastor Comerford works closely with other ministers as secretary to the Gympie Minister's Network.

#20 Kathy Little Walker

Kathy Little Walker Troy Jegers

GYMPIE Regional Forum Facebook page creator Kathy Little Walker is the most divisive figure on this year's list, but there is no denying the impact she has had on council coverage.

The Gympie-born Mrs Walker has spent the past four years fighting for change at the local government level, and said any animosity aimed at her was water off a duck's back.

"I know the ones who revile me, they tell me so,” she said.

#19 Glen Hartwig

Glen Hartwig Troy Jegers

OUTSPOKEN Division 2 councillor Glen Hartwig has garnered a swell of support for his continued challenging of the local government status quo.

The ex-police officer and Gympie businessman's continued stand for more transparency has proven prescient: he flagged the Rattler's final blown-out cost as nearer to $20 million than $10 million more than six months before the final figure was established.

#15 Jody and Brendan Allen

Power 30 - Brendan and Jody Allen Troy Jegers

THE other half of Gympie's famous Stay at Home Mum brand, Brendan Allen has joined his famous wife Jody Allen on this year's Power 30 list.

Together, the powerhouse couple operate contemporary parenting website Stay at Home Mum from their Pie Creek home.

#14 Aunty Lillian Burke

Aunty Lillian Burke in Gympie's Memorial Park Arthur Gorrie

ABORIGINAL elder, Aunty Lillian Burke was one of the top four nominees for Queensland's Senior Australian of the Year in 2019 and has been named a Senior Fellow of the University of the Sunshine Coast.

She reluctantly admits to personal pride at the recognition that has started coming her way, but says the real reward comes from the work itself, hours every day up to six days a week, helping Aboriginal people in the near-Gympie area.

#13 Tom and Lyn Grady

Power 30 - Tom and Lyn Grady Troy Jegers

AN ICONIC Gympie family with as much passion for their community as their real estate and livestock business, the Gradys ranked number 13 of the region's 2019 most influential.

Tom and Lyn Grady, both Gympie region locals, have been involved in real estate for close to four decades, opening Tom Grady Real Estate in Monkland St, Gympie in 1980, where they sold houses, farms and also conducted machinery auctions.

#3 Deb Frecklington

MP Deb Frecklington Contributed

STATE Opposition leader Deb Frecklington has always been in the business of improving people's lives, starting with how they dress.

Her first job led to her being Fletcher Jones' youngest ever qualified female men's suit fitter.

PLEASE NOTE:

This list is a subjective talking point, not a scientific guide. We welcome feedback from the public. It is about the 30 most powerful and /or influential men, women and children living in the Gympie region. How strong and broad is their influence? A special committee of four community leaders from various walks of life have voted on who should be on this 2019 list and where they rank.

Is there somebody you think should be on the list? Email your contenders to editor@gympietimes or comment below and tell us why.