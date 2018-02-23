Poultry welfare standards could oust battery cages

SCRAP THE CAGE: Stuart Andrews, pictured at Forage Farms in Kybong, says "pastured free range” conditions benefit both farmers and animals.

SCRAP THE CAGE: Stuart Andrews, pictured at Forage Farms in Kybong, says "pastured free range” conditions benefit both farmers and animals. Megan Andrews/Forage Farms

ANIMAL Health Australia's proposed poultry welfare standards could mean a future ban on battery cages nationwide.

Since launching the draft Australian Animal Welfare Standards and Guidelines for Poultry in November last year, the AHA have received over 100,000 responses, which the company says is the most public feedback they have received on a public consultation to date.

AHA CEO Kathleen Plowman said public consultation provides an important opportunity for public comment on draft welfare standards.

Forage Farms owner Stuart Andrews, who describes his products as "pastured free range”, said he couldn't see how his opinion on the matter could differ from any others.

"Having an animal locked in a cage is hardly positive for the animal,” he said.

"It may be good for production and income, but the process needs to be beneficial for both parties.”

"Caged animals can't interact with or benefit from their natural landscapes, and the landscapes can't benefit from those natural interactions.”

While experts claim battery cages pose significant health risks for hens such as osteoporosis, the official Egg Farmers of Australia website says a ban would be "unnecessary and impractical” as "well managed cage systems that meet national standards have the highest levels of hen health and biosecurity”.

The website also said "any such move is also impractical as it will cause massive loss of production, significantly increase the price of eggs and put the financial burden of industry change on governments and consumers”.

Egg Farmers of Australia Chief executive John Dunn said cages allow for less risk of disease, mortality, infighting and cannibalism, no use of antibiotics and better biosecurity and food safety levels.

The AHA's public consultation closes this Monday.