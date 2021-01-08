Pothole-ridden Gympie region road a ‘total disgrace’

One of many crashes that has occured on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at the Running Creek bridge. This one occrued at about 8pm on June 30, 2016.

One of many crashes that has occured on Brooweena Woolooga Rd at the Running Creek bridge. This one occrued at about 8pm on June 30, 2016.

A Wide Bay business leader is calling for one of the region’s main roads to be closed until it is fixed, labelling it “unsafe” and a “total disgrace”.

The road is Brooweena Woolooga Rd and has been slammed by locals in the past for its dangerous condition.

Despite this, nothing has been done to improve the situation and the road is still listed on many GPS systems as the quickest route, causing a high volume of traffic.

The state of Brooweena Woolooga Road has worried locals for years, with no action taken. Picture: Google Maps.

Biggenden Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Edwards said he has been travelling on the road frequently for 10 years and it is in the worst state he has seen.

“Usually a dirt road has a few bumps ... this is just continual bumps, big pot holes of significant depth,” Mr Edwards said.

Mr Edwards said the road, especially near Running Creek bridge, is “unsafe” and should be closed to only allow locals to drive on it until the condition is improved.

“At the Woolooga end there is a sign, ‘drive to prevailing conditions’, but that does not describe the situation,” he said.

Biggenden Chamber of Commerce president Kevin Edwards expressed his concern for the safety of drivers on the road. Picture: Sam Turner

Expressing his concerns about the speed limit of 100km/h on the “atrocious” road, Mr Edwards said, “It is not designed for the speed limits that are listed at the moment.”

While the road is controlled by the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Division 6 Councillor Hilary Smerdon said council does maintain the road and its state is of high concern.

“As far as I’m aware it's not been that long since it was maintained, it just gets that much traffic because of all the GPS systems that send traffic through there as the shortest route,” Mr Smerdon said.

“That just compounds the maintenance of that road ... it should be sealed but it needs a new bridge to be constructed for that to work.”

Hilary Smerdon described the state of the Brooweena Woolooga Rd as “really bad”. Picture: Shane Zahner

Mr Smerdon said the road has a long history of issues and often mentions the situation to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

“I actually tried to get it taken off those navigational aids a while back but couldn't seem to get anywhere.”

As far as he is aware, Mr Smerdon believes the department are looking at designing a new bridge but it has not come to fruition yet.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said works to fill the potholes on Brooweena Woolooga Road and repair the surface will be completed as soon as possible.

“Our maintenance contractor will continue inspecting the road to monitor its condition until the works can be completed,” the spokesperson said.

“Signs on the road are in place to remind road users to drive to the conditions.”

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

REVEALED: The new store set to replace Target Gympie



‘Shocking’ spate of crashes shows need for fast highway fix



Patient cut free from horror highway head-on near Nanango

