Joseph Greer of Gympie in the Junior bull ride at the Imbil Bull n Bronc event on Saturday January 4, 2020. Photo East Coast Images.
News

Postponed Imbil rodeo gets new date after rain causes delay

JOSH PRESTON
9th Jan 2021 6:47 PM
Rain – not COVID – has caused this afternoon’s hotly-anticipated Imbil Bull Bronc & Barrels event to be postponed to a new date later this month.

Event organisers made the call to reschedule the event this morning after heavy overnight rainfall caused too much concern over the safety of competitors and animals alike.

“Thank you to everyone that puts so much effort into making these events happen. Even with the best COVID plans in place, too much rain over night has meant that we have had to postpone this event,” the organisers said through a statement on Facebook.

Jacob Day at the Imbil Bull n Bronc on Saturday January 4, 2020. Photo East Coast Images.
“The rodeo may be postponed, but the party doesn’t have to stop! Make sure you pop into the Railway Hotel Imbil and grab a feed, a drink or two and catch our awesome entertainers Junction Road Music as they play a mix of new and classic groves to keep you in the mood for fun!”

The new date has since been announced as two weeks from today – January 23.

Another recent local rodeo at Goomeri attracted large controversy when a calf was injured at the New Year’s Eve event.

A video of the event posted on Animal Liberation Queensland’s Facebook page shows the young calf limping and struggling to walk following the incident, sparking new appeals for change from the ALQ.

Calls for calves to be banned from Queensland rodeos have been renewed following an injury to one at Goomeri on New Year’s Eve.
National Rodeo Association animal welfare officer Steve Augustin defended the event, and said while the group was interested in co-operating with the ALQ in the future “they tend to release things off the bat” without being fully informed or with all of the information presented.

Mr Augustin claimed the calf involved was now healthy, and a Facebook account claiming to be the calf’s owner said the young animal was “back out in the paddock enjoying the green grass”.

ALQ rodeo campaign director Gayle D’Arcy made further appeals for a ban on calf roping at rodeo events going forward as a state government decision on the issue draws closer.

Gympie Times

