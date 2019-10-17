Menu
Storms are on the march towards Gympie. FILE PHOTO
News

'Possibly severe' storms on the march toward Gympie: BoM

JOSH PRESTON
by
17th Oct 2019 9:07 AM
GYMPIE could be swamped by a "possibly severe” thunderstorm at some stage this afternoon or evening, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Forecasts published to the BoM website this morning suggest a "medium (40%) chance of showers late this afternoon and evening”, which could be matched by a storm and winds blowing north to northwesterly from 20 to 25 km/h.

BoM forecaster Livio Regano said a "line of storms” could be on the march toward the Gold City by later today, potentially bringing with them strong wind gusts or large hail.

"There's a deep inland trough which is the main trigger of the storms, and ahead of that trough the winds are quite hot, they're coming from the north, they've got enough humidity now also to create some clouds,” Mr Regano said.

"We're just waiting for the heat to send the bubbles of air rising and producing these storms.

"There is a potential later on for a line of these storms to form and start marching eastward towards the coast, probably the most likely time to get to Gympie by late afternoon or early evening.

"Within that line of storms is the potential for one or two of them to be severe in terms of damaging gusts or large hail.”

Gympie Times

