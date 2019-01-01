Possible storm on the horizon for the Gympie region

NEW YEAR'S DAY: Sahara and Scarlet Spencer enjoy New Year's at the Mothar Mountain Rock Pools.

NEAR-perfect conditions will greet many holidaymakers over the coming week.

Mother Nature will help many slide into the New Year in style, with only a light-to-medium chance of a few isolated showers today and Thursday.

There was the chance for a little more storm activity on Thursday, but if it did eventuate, only some isolated parts of the coastal fringe would be affected.

Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said maximum temperatures would hit about 31C for the Gympie region, 26C for Rainbow Beach, 30C on the Sunshine Coast and 27C for Maleny.

For the rest of the week temperatures should remain at 29C.

Overnight lows would remain a pleasant 18C-20C and the mercury was not set to drop until next week.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecaster said easterly winds would prevail most of this week and drive some increased swell, mainly offshore, of between 1 and 2m, mostly about 1.5m.

Mr Stoney said that swells could increase to about 1.5-2m from Saturday.