Possible severe storms, showers tipped for Gympie tomorrow

The GYmpie region could be in for severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening.

THE Gympie region is in for another stinker tomorrow but with the “promise” of possible showers and storms it would well be worth it, though some of the storms could be severe.

Gympie itself will top 36C tomorrow afternoon after getting down to between 17C and 20C overnight tonight.

The region will be partly cloudy and have a “medium (60%) chance of showers and thunderstorms inland in the afternoon and evening”, the Bureau of Meteorology reports.

Some of these storms may be severe.

Winds will be north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h tending north to northeasterly 15 to 25 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Thursday will be cloudy and a little cooler, with another chance of a thunderstorm inland in the afternoon and evening. Friday will be sunny and Saturday will be mostly sunny with a maximum of 34C.