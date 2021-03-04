Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Australia’s retail conditions have improved. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi
Business

Positive sign for Aussie retailers

by Gerard Cockburn
4th Mar 2021 12:00 PM

Australia's retail trading environment has continued its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with latest data showing a rise in sales.

Latest figure from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show retail turnover for January improved 0.5 per cent on December figures, with close to $30.5bn spent during the month.

On an annual basis, turnover figures are trading 10.6 per cent above January levels a year ago

Turnover figures have experienced large swings since the beginning of the pandemic, plummeting 17.7 per cent in April last year following mass lockdowns that prevented households from spending.

According to the ABS, Queensland had the largest fall in retail sales, slumping 1.5 per cent on December trade, while Western Australia had the largest monthly increase of 2.1 per cent.

Clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing suffered the largest falls compared with any other sector.

Food retailing was the best performer, rising 1.6 per cent over the month.

 

Originally published as Positive sign for Aussie retailers

business economics economy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PURSUIT: 8 Gympie drivers who tried to outrun the law

        Premium Content IN PURSUIT: 8 Gympie drivers who tried to outrun the law

        Crime From leading police on a dangerous high speed chase to getting bogged trying to avoid the cops, here are 8 Gympie drivers who tried to escape the long arm of the...

        24 Gubbi Gubbi placenames of Gympie region revealed

        Premium Content 24 Gubbi Gubbi placenames of Gympie region revealed

        News BIG READ: Some places have held on to their origins or traditionally recognised...

        Big race day crowds, live music and fashion return to Gympie

        Premium Content Big race day crowds, live music and fashion return to Gympie

        Business The first race day of the year is just over two weeks away and the Gympie Turf Club...

        Gympie bank’s $1.5 million transformation marks new era

        Premium Content Gympie bank’s $1.5 million transformation marks new era

        Business Construction is well underway on a new $1.5 million banking hub to bring its branch...