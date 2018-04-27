Menu
Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran
Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran Greg Miller
Port Macquarie revisited? Judicial inquiry call for Rattler

by Letter to the Editor from Ian Petersen
27th Apr 2018 2:00 PM
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

ACCORDING to (Division 8 candidate) Tim Jerome, the Mayor told him the council had contributed only a few million dollars to the Rattler and the State had put up most of the money.

The State contribution is $7 million so if that is " most of the money" the total project would have to be well under $14 million.

Then we had the suggestion of $19 million.

Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith
Today we hear a figure of about $17 million.

NEXT WEEKEND: Division 8 by-election candidates Tim Jerome, Julie Walker and Bob Fredman.
I find myself agreeing with the Mayor that an independent inquiry is needed.

However it must not be a Claytons inquiry by some "patsy” chosen by the mayor and CEO.

They are the ones who have been overseeing this mismanaged project. A genuine inquiry should also be looking at their role.

Former councillor Ian Petersen
The inquiry into the cost blowout of the Port Macquarie Glasshouse took the form of a commission of inquiry.

This mess is Port Macquarie revisited.

That is why we need a proper judicial inquiry - not a Caesar judging Caesar whitewash which only adds more cost to the debacle.

Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran
Ian Petersen,

Gympie

