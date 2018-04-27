Port Macquarie revisited? Judicial inquiry call for Rattler
ACCORDING to (Division 8 candidate) Tim Jerome, the Mayor told him the council had contributed only a few million dollars to the Rattler and the State had put up most of the money.
The State contribution is $7 million so if that is " most of the money" the total project would have to be well under $14 million.
Then we had the suggestion of $19 million.
Today we hear a figure of about $17 million.
I find myself agreeing with the Mayor that an independent inquiry is needed.
However it must not be a Claytons inquiry by some "patsy” chosen by the mayor and CEO.
They are the ones who have been overseeing this mismanaged project. A genuine inquiry should also be looking at their role.
The inquiry into the cost blowout of the Port Macquarie Glasshouse took the form of a commission of inquiry.
This mess is Port Macquarie revisited.
That is why we need a proper judicial inquiry - not a Caesar judging Caesar whitewash which only adds more cost to the debacle.
Ian Petersen,
Gympie