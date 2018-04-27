Port Macquarie revisited? Judicial inquiry call for Rattler

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

ACCORDING to (Division 8 candidate) Tim Jerome, the Mayor told him the council had contributed only a few million dollars to the Rattler and the State had put up most of the money.

CLICK HERE: Mayor calls for investigation into Rattler blowout

RATTLER BLOWOUT: A breakdown of where the money is being spent

The State contribution is $7 million so if that is " most of the money" the total project would have to be well under $14 million.

Then we had the suggestion of $19 million.

Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith Patrick Woods

Today we hear a figure of about $17 million.

NEXT WEEKEND: Division 8 by-election candidates Tim Jerome, Julie Walker and Bob Fredman. Scott Kovacevic

I find myself agreeing with the Mayor that an independent inquiry is needed.

However it must not be a Claytons inquiry by some "patsy” chosen by the mayor and CEO.

They are the ones who have been overseeing this mismanaged project. A genuine inquiry should also be looking at their role.

Former councillor Ian Petersen Greg Miller

The inquiry into the cost blowout of the Port Macquarie Glasshouse took the form of a commission of inquiry.

This mess is Port Macquarie revisited.

That is why we need a proper judicial inquiry - not a Caesar judging Caesar whitewash which only adds more cost to the debacle.

Gympie council CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran Renee Albrecht

Ian Petersen,

Gympie