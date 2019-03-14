Voss reveals radical plan for grand final

BRISBANE Lions great and now Port Adelaide assistant coach Michael Voss believes a radical overhaul of the AFL grand final - rather than just a time change - would help grow the game.

The Brisbane premiership captain and Brownlow Medallist said changing the timeslot from an afternoon game to twilight was a minor tweak - changing from having it at the MCG every year would benefit the game much more.

It would mean some legal wrangling, because the MCG has a contract to host the game's biggest day until 2057.

But Voss was firm in saying a different arrangement - similar to that of the NFL's Super Bowl in the US, would help grow the game.

"I probably have more of an extremist view," Voss said.

"I sit in the basket where the grand final should be played in different states every year and states should bid for the grand final.

"It would improve the infrastructure of our game throughout the country.

"I only see massive positives in being able to do that.

"So if you're asking me whether we change the timeslot - I think I'd be OK with that.

"The grand final has gone beyond being an AFL game.

Michael Voss celebrates with the 2002 premiership cup after his team Brisbane beat Collingwood at the MCG.

"It's an event. People come to it and it doesn't matter where it is played; people would go to it.

"If we can increase that spectacle … north of the border I've seen the NRL move its timeslot and it's a great spectacle.

"There's wonderful opportunities how we could make it better - why wouldn't we look at it."

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide co-captain Ollie Wines looked sharp in training at Alberton on Thursday but Voss doubted he would be ready for round one. Wines is yet to introduce physical contact into his training.

"Slim," was Voss's way of describing Wines' chance of playing in round one. "I would have thought we'd still stick to the time frame.

"I've heard nothing to the contrary.

"He does look good out there … now it's just a matter of when we introduce some contact and that's probably the last progression before he plays."

Michael Voss has given co-captain Ollie Wines just a slim hope of playing in Round 1. Picture: Keryn Stevens

Ruckman Paddy Ryder, who has undergone surgery to a depressed cheekbone, would be given until the final practice session ahead of the club's season opener at the MCG against Melbourne next Saturday before a decision is made between him and the club doctors.

"That's over to the doctors," Voss said. "It's out of our hands now.

"There are a few boxes he'll have to tick to satisfy the doctors to ensure he's OK.

"The footy part is secondary because as you said, he can run, jump, still tackle.

"We have to be mindful that it's a contact injury so we'll obviously take precaution where it's needed.

"The doctor and him have to have that conversation.

"Once that's passed from them it's over to us as a match committee and I think we can put his name on the board."