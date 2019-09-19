Porn star’s body lay dead ‘for days’

Porn star Jessica Jaymes, who appeared in more than 200 adult films, has been found dead at her home in California.

Jaymes, once Hustler magazine's "Honey of the Year", died at the age of 43, although online bios also listed her as 38 or 40.

Jaymes was found unconscious at home just after 4pm on Tuesday, local time, when her business partner checked on her at home in the San Fernando Valley, he confirmed to adult video site AVN.

Jessica Jaymes pictured in January 2019. Picture: Jesse Grant Source: Getty Images

He said she appeared to have been dead "for like at least 12 hours" - although it could have been far longer because she had been missing "for four, five, six days", he said.

"I called the police, they came, they checked to be sure that nobody tried to rob her or tried to kill her - they said that there was no foul play," the partner in her studio Spizoo told the site, which did not name him.

"The coroner came to pick up the body and now they're doing an autopsy to see if it was a heart attack or she had a seizure … I don't know. She's just gone."

The LA County Coroner told Fox News that an autopsy was pending. Authorities found various prescription drugs there, according to TMZ.

"She had a lot of health issues, she kept having seizures in the past six months - she was around the medication for the seizures," the business partner told AVN, which inducted Jaymes into its Hall of Fame last year.

"It looks like she probably had a seizure yesterday or the day before. It's horrible."

Jaymes reportedly had health issues.

He claimed she was so plagued by health woes he long feared she would die young.

"I was like, 'When is it going to be her time?' Because I knew it was coming," he told the site.

"She was so unhealthy, so many problems, health issues with her back, her nerve system, the seizures in the past six months.

"I was just waiting. It was a question of time. She was so young."

Alaska-born Jaymes - real name Jessica Redding - started doing soft porn in 2002, with her big break coming with Hustler two years later. She was named the mag's "Honey of the Year" in 2005.

She went on to appear in more than 200 adult films - and later appeared as herself on several episodes of the Showtime series Weeds as well as on Celebrity Rehab Sober House.

WHO WAS JESSICA JAYMES?

Jaymes was born as Jessica Redding in Anchorage Alaska, moving later with her family to Arizona.

She worked as a school teacher, teaching year four, five and six before she launched a career in porn.

At the age of 21, Jaymes had breast implant surgery, increasing her bra size from 34B to 35D, and pierced her nipples and clitoris, according to imbd.com.

Her porn pseudonym is said to be a combination of her real first name and the name of her then boyfriend James.

She went on to appear in well over 200 adult films - and later appeared as herself on several episodes of the Showtime series "Weeds" as well as on "Celebrity Rehab Sober House."

She was also named as the Pet of the Month in the August 2008 issue of Penthouse magazine.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission