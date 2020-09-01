Porn star could face 250-year sentence

Porn star Ron Jeremy was hit with 20 new sexual assault and groping charges on Monday by Los Angeles County prosecutors.

The new charges against Jeremy, 67, came after his arrest in June, when more women reported allegations against him to authorities.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement that a criminal complaint against Jeremy had been amended to raise the number of charges against him.

He now faces new sexual assault accusations from 13 women - dating back to 2004.

Adult film star Ron Jeremy appears in court. Picture: David McNew/Getty

Jeremy now faces a slew of charges including sexual battery, rape, forced oral sex, penetration by a foreign object on an unconscious or sleeping victim, and lewd conduct with a 15-year-old girl.

In June, Jeremy was arrested on charges that included rape and sexual battery.

Officials said the new charges span 16 years and involve victims from 15 to 54 years old.

The district attorney's office alleged that Jeremy sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at a party in Santa Clarita, California, in June 2004.

Most recently, Jeremy is accused to sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Hollywood on New Year's Day.

At least six other sexual assaults allegedly happened inside a bar in West Hollywood that Jeremy is said to have frequented.

Officials said a victim claimed she was sexually assaulted in the car park of that bar, as well.

If convicted, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 250 years in state prison.

The 67-year-old pleaded not guilty in June following his arrest.

He's since been jailed in lieu of almost $9 million bail - despite his defence arguing for a lower bail amount.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives had been investigating Jeremy for two years, and presented the case to prosecutors in June.

Nicknamed "The Hedgehog," Jeremy is among the best known and most prolific actors in the history of the porn industry.

He has thousands of credits to his name, along with appearances in more mainstream entertainments like music videos and the reality television series The Surreal Life.

