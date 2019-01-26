Popular Valley BnB up for sale after 11 years

MOVING ON: Ken Groth and his wife Kathy have put the Amamoor Homestead up for auction after running it for more than a decade.

MOVING ON: Ken Groth and his wife Kathy have put the Amamoor Homestead up for auction after running it for more than a decade. Troy Jegers

FOR almost 20 years, Ken and Kathy Groth have lived in Amamoor.

Eleven of those years have been spent owning and running the Amamoor Homestead, a beautiful bed and breakfast situated between Amamoor and Kandanga.

The couple has now decided to put the homestead on the market, and will sell it at auction on February 17.

The Groths first moved to Amamoor from Brisbane in the 1990s.

At that stage the land that would become the Amamoor Homestead was a pineapple patch.

They bought the property and had limited success growing avocados and mangoes before turning it into a bed and breakfast in 2008.

Ken and Kathy Groth. Josh Preston

The duo has had some downs working at the homestead, such as sorting out legalities and paperwork with the council, but they have had many more ups, such as seeing the building completed and interacting with the local fauna.

Mr Groth said the Homestead had seen years of good business with a diverse clientele.

He and Mrs Groth have loved the quietness of the country-side and the relaxed lifestyle their business has afforded them.

While they have loved their years in Amamoor and running the homestead, they feel it is now time for the next phase of their life to begin as they plan to travel around Australia.