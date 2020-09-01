Popular TV show moving to film in iconic location

The long-running TV show will be filmed from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

POPULAR TV quiz show Millionaire Hot Seat will soon be filmed on the Gold Coast instead of virus-stricken Melbourne, bringing a much-needed boost to the city's battered economy.

Presenter Eddie McGuire will host the long-running show from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The Hot Seat episodes will air later this year and only include Queensland contestants.

Millionaire Hot Seat presenter Eddie McGuire and his son. Picture: Alex Coppel.

It comes after Hot Seat was shut down following an outbreak linked to The Masked Singer. The shows share facilities, but do have a separate studio.

Mr McGuire, the president of Collingwood Football Club, was photographed jetting to the Coast this afternoon with hundreds of AFL players and representatives.

He will have to enter two weeks hotel quarantine and Mr McGuire will remain based on the Coast for about seven weeks to film 30 episodes.

Tasmanian couple Charlie and Liv Gard win $50,000 on Millionaire Hot Seat. Picture: Nine Network

The presenter, AFL commentator, and promoter will perform all his radio and TV roles from the Coast, including commentating for Fox Footy, it's understood.

Sources say Gold Coast City Council and Screen Queensland have chipped in to fund bringing Hot Seat and its charismatic host to the Coast.

Presenter Eddie McGuire with contestants Charlie and Liv Gard. Picture: Nine Network

The filming of the TV show on the Coast will bring significant exposure and is expected to create local jobs and act as a boon for accommodation providers.

Production staff and the Hot Seat set were also on their way to the Coast.

Presenter Eddie McGuire flying into the Gold Coast. Picture: Alex Coppel.

It's expected Nine Network will officially announce the TV show's move on Wednesday.

Millionaire Hot Seat is a spin-off of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

The rapid-fire quiz game which began more than a decade ago features six contestants who each have 15 seconds to answer a question.

