Popular RV stopover north of Gympie to get facelift

RV or motor home with trailer on the road, vacation and summer concept

THE RV stopover in Tiaro will be closed from March 1, as a $150,000 Fraser Coast Regional Council revamp project begins at the site.

Fraser Coast company Q Civil will undertake the works.

GYMPIE TOP STORIES

UPDATE: Bruce Hwy now open after two car crash

20 jobs going in Gympie right now

Grass fire close call for Southside homes, livestock

The upgrade includes drainage improvements in Inman and Price streets, a new concrete driveway to make entering and leaving the site easier, planting grassed areas around trees, fencing and footpaths linking to existing footpaths through the Tiaro Memorial Park.

"The project will greatly improve the site which is already popular," councillor Anne Maddern said.

"The project should take around seven weeks to complete and finish in mid-April weather permitting

The project is being partially funded by a $50,000 grant from the State Government.

What do you think about the upgrades to the site? Join the discussion and tell us below.