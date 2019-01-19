Menu
Hog's Breath Cafe wants to get a foot in the door of the Gympie region and is offeering up a franchise licence to do so.
Hog's Breath Cafe wants to get a foot in the door of the Gympie region and is offeering up a franchise licence to do so. Contributed
Major restaurant chain wants to open in Gympie

scott kovacevic
19th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
POPULAR restaurant chain Hog's Breath Cafe wants to get a foot in the Gympie region's door with a new franchise licence on offer at the Southside.

Priced between $450,000-$650,000 the chain is offering the chance to swing open the doors on a new business with the help of a "well-established brand, distinct culture and a unique business philosophy".

"This is a unique opportunity for someone looking to be their own boss with an established and successful restaurant group in Gympie, Queensland," the company's advertisement says.

 

Hog's Breath Cafe is advertising a new franchise opportunity at Southside's shopping centre.
Hog's Breath Cafe is advertising a new franchise opportunity at Southside's shopping centre. Scott Kovacevic

The contract length is for 10 years with another 10 optional.

Eight weeks of training is to be given.

Business acumen, food and beverage experience, people skills and a good attitude are considered highly desirable.

In-house marketing and graphic teams are also on-hand to help drive advertising.

The Hog's Australia's Steakhouse website lists the ideal store as able to seat up to 150 guests, a 30m sq kitchen space and an other 30sq m in office space.

 

Hog's Breath meals could soon be served in Gympie.
Hog's Breath meals could soon be served in Gympie. Contributed

All new locations and owners must be approved by the company.

"Applicants are strongly encouraged to visit current Hoggies stores and speak to the existing Franchisees before committing themselves to a franchise," it says.

Prospective owners need to be able to apply for a liquor licence and be "the face" of the business' day-to-day operations.

A monthly royalty of 5 per cent of gross food and drink sales (minus promotions, merchandise and discounts) and a monthly 2.5 per cent cooperative advertising royalty are part of the franchising agreement.

