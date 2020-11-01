Popular motocross track to close after ‘unlawful operation’

The future of a popular Sunshine Coast motocross track is in limbo after it failed to meet the council’s operation approvals.

The Parklands MX Park at Pullen Lane, Kenilworth, is set to close in March next year after a complaint was made to Sunshine Coast Council.

According to the council, the complaint was made in relation to the "unlawful operation" of the track.

It prompted an investigation, a Sunshine Coast Council spokeswoman said.

"Through this investigation, council provided the owner of the property time to undertake discussions with the relevant assessment authorities to obtain the necessary approvals for the operation," the spokeswoman said.

"In March 2020, the owner indicated to council that they did not want to proceed with obtaining approval for the operation and requested 12 months to cease the use, which council agreed to."

The Sunshine Coast Daily contacted the Parklands MX owner, who did not want to be named, but said there was little they could do.

The owner said he could explore another six-month extension.

The Daily put that to the council who said the landowner "would need to provide a written request to council for consideration".

Kenilworth police officer-in-charge acting Sergeant Pierre Senekal said it would be a shame if the facility was unable to be used.

Sgt Senekal has been running a free program at the track as a reward system for youths who had done good things after causing problems in town.

"We have had that arrangement to our community's advantage, it's been going on for years," Sgt Senekal said.

"The kids use it for free if they behave, it's a reward so they pull their heads in.

"But it also brings money and people to the town."

Sgt Senekal said he was willing to work with the track's owners to look for alternative options.

In bid to help find alternatives, Sunshine Coast Council has joined forces with its Noosa and Gympie counterparts to adopt a plan to find a home for sports like motocross.

Further information including specific recommendations specific to motocross can be found in the regional facilities plan for difficult to locate sports.